Valorant Brazil, NA, and LATAM servers down due to ranked queue and voice chat maintenance

Valorant servers in Brazil (BR), North America (NA), and Latin America (LATAM) have been unavailable as of September 28, 2021, 16:30 GMT+5:30 due to ranked queues and voice chat being under maintenance.

Valorant has grown to be one of the top tactical shooters worldwide. However, players often have to face downtime for server maintenance. Developers take this time to identify and rectify bugs.

The maintenance notification for Valorant NA, Brazil, and LATAM servers (Screengrab via Riot Games/Valorant Server Service Status)

Valorant developers keep pushing the game forward by fixing issues the players face from different servers. These latent bugs cause a lot of in-game problems and ultimately lead to servers crashing.

Ranked queues and voice chat will be under maintenance in NA, Brazil, and LATAM Valorant servers

Valorant servers mostly go down for maintenance due to patch updates. However, technical hiccups are also one of the reasons developers make the game temporarily unavailable.

Recently, North America, Brazil, and Latin America servers faced disruption in queueing for competitive matches and using voice chats. Riot Games later confirmed it was due to developers fixing the in-game issues.

North America, Brazil, and Latin America servers will face issues as the developers have scheduled maintenance for ranked queues.

"Ranked queues are temporarily unavailable while we perform scheduled maintenance."

Vaorant Service Status mentioned for voice chat maintenance and notified,

"Voice Chat is currently undergoing maintenance. Players may experience brief disconnects from Voice Chat."

All three servers are under maintenance from 4:00 am to 6:00 am PT on September 28, 2021. Players can continue to check server status via Riot Games' Valorant Service Status. Alternatively, follow the Valorant Twitter handle for updates

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Here's your notice that Competitive queue is going down for NA/LATAM/BR for two hours tomorrow, from 4am–6am PT, for an update to our voice service. Here's your notice that Competitive queue is going down for NA/LATAM/BR for two hours tomorrow, from 4am–6am PT, for an update to our voice service.

