Valorant Chamber guide: How to counter the latest Sentinel agent

Valorant's 18th Agent, Chamber, was dropped last week and the community reaction has been very favorable to it. Even though his trailer was revealed back in late October, the agent himself was delayed by two weeks since the start of Act III.

The sharply dressed Frenchman has a number of cards (and tricks) up his sleeve. He has his own pistol to deal with unruly enemies and can conjure up a rifle to put them to sleep. He can also teleport around two anchor points.

Much like any new agent, playing against him has been a nightmare to contend with so far. In this article, players will find a better understanding of how to be on the lookout for his abilities and try to counter them.

How to deal with Chamber in Valorant

C - Trademark

PLACE a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in range, the trap counts down and then destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

This one can be easily spotted and destroyed by other agent utilities. The radius of its detection is large and one needs to be careful about that. The slow field is visible and the sound of the bot activating is distinctly heard. Running in the slow field will make noise, so players need to remain aware.

Q - Headhunter

ACTIVATE to equip a heavy pistol. ALT FIRE with the pistol equipped to aim down sights.

This gun is equipped in nearly half the time it takes for the other pistols to be equipped. This makes it risky to dash or jump onto him.

E - Signature

PLACE two teleport anchors. While on the ground and in range of an anchor, REACTIVATE to quickly teleport to the other anchor. Anchors can be picked up to be REDEPLOYED.

Using this ability is marked by a loud sound at the point where Chamber is teleported. This can help Valorant players orient themselves to where the agent has gone to. He can only use that ability when he is within the designated radius of the anchor points.

When Chamber is in the teleport radius, his suit will have a yellow shade. The suit will, again, not be a yellow shade if the TP ability is on cooldown. The anchor points can be easily broken, offering a significant counter to the Sentinel's ability.

X - Tour de Force

ACTIVATE to summon a powerful, custom sniper rifle that will kill an enemy with any direct hit. Killing an enemy creates a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

When the rifle is equipped, there is no special sound. The gunshots are minutely different from that of the Operator.

Chamber was released for Valorant players with Patch 3.10 on November 16, 2021.

