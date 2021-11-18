Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin group draws: Which teams ended with Sentinels in Group B

The Valorant Champions Berlin 2021 Group divisions were revealed recently and this has given rise to much excitement within the Valorant community right now.

A total of sixteen Valorant professional teams from around the world will be competing against each other, until one of them claims the title of Valorant Champions.

This article will be taking a detailed look at the teams who will be competing in the Group B of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin and how they have performed in the past during their career.

All information on the teams for Group B of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

Sentinels

This North American giant is known for having one of the best esports teams around the world, and has lived up to its title again and again. Until now, the team has managed to win every single tournament under the North American VCT circuit and lives as the top dog in the region.

KRU Esports

To represent the South American esports scene, KRU Esports from Argentina will be competing in Group B of Valorant Champions. The team qualified for the final showdown by winning the Stage 3 Playoffs in the LATAM region. KRU Esports has also competed in the Valorant Masters Berlin and has some experience with the international Valorant esports scene.

TEAM LIQUID

Team Liquid, hailing from the European VCT Circuit, qualified as one of the top 16 teams in Valorant Champions by winning the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier and proving their potential for the annual international tournament. Just like KRU Esports, the European team also has some experience from Valorant Masters.

FURIA

Group B also includes a representative from the South American esports scene, who qualified through the hardships of the LATAM Last Chance Qualifiers. The team has managed to keep a good position in every tournament they have played in their region and will be competing on the global stage for the very first time.

