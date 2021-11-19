Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin group draws: Which teams ended with Vision Strikers in Group D

Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin kicks off on December 1 and will be featuring the top 16 teams from around the world, until one earns the title of world champions.

To qualify for Valorant Champions, all the sixteen teams had to go through a lot of hardship, and will be facing off once again to prove themselves as the best in the world. The final tournament is broken down into four groups, with each of them consisting of four teams.

This article focuses on the Group D of Valorant Champions and everything to know about the teams within.

Vision Strikers

This Korean Valorant team is considered to be the best in its region. The team has gained a lot of fame by securing the first position in every tournament in the Korean region, just like the Sentinels dominating in the North American scene. To make it into the Valorant Champions, the team had to fight hard against F4Q in the Korea Stage 3 Challenger Playoffs.

Fnatic

This Valorant professional team based in the United Kingdom, will be symbolizing the European esports scene for Group D. The team has managed to have a good match history throughout their career and also qualify for Valorant Champions through their circuit point standing.

Cloud9 Blue

Cloud 9 Blue is the only North American esports team that will be competing in Group D of Valorant Champions. The Valorant professional team had an overall great performance in their region circuit and finally qualified for Valorant Champions by winning the NA Last Chance Qualifier.

Full Sense

The last team of Group D is Full Sense, a Thai-based team that will be representing the APAC region. Full Sense, like the other teams in the Valorant Champions, has a long track record of success and earned their spot in the competition through the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

