Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin: Group and Playoff stage format explained

Valorant Champions Tour has finally entered its final stage with Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin only days away. The tournament will see the top Valorant teams from across the world face off against each other to claim the title of Valorant Champions 2021.

Throughout the year and across the three stages consisting of Challengers and Masters, fans have seen Valorant teams rise to the top of their regions. Let’s take a closer look at the formats of the Group stage and Playoff stage for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

The Group stage and Playoff stage format of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin explained

The top 16 Valorant teams consisting of the top circuit point region tables, Masters 3 winners, Gambir Esports, and the winners of Last Chance Qualifiers, have qualified for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin. The teams have been sorted into four groups: Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D. The format of the group stage and playoffs will be as follows.

Group stage: Four groups of four teams in a double-elimination format.

The top two teams advance to the Playoffs.

All matches are Bo3 (best of three)

Playoffs: Eight teams in a single-elimination bracket

All matches (excl. Grand Final) are Bo3

Grand Final is Bo5

The four teams of each group will face off in the Opening Matches, and the winners of both matches will face off in the Winner Match. The winner of this match will qualify directly for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the loser of the Winner Match will face off against the winner of the Loser Match in a Decider Match, winning which in turn will qualify them for the Playoffs.

Teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

After the year-long Valorant Champions Tour, the top 16 Valorant teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin. Let’s take a look at each group and the teams.

Group A

Acend - Circuit Point (EMEA)

Team Envy - Circuit Point (NA)

X10 CRIT - Circuit Point (SEA)

Keyd Stars - Circuit Point (BR)

Group B

Sentinels - Circuit Point (NA)

KRU Esports - Circuit Point (LATAM)

Team Liquid - Last Chance Qualifier (EMEA)

FURIA Esports - Last Chance Qualifier (SA)

Group C

Gambit Esports - Masters Berlin

Team Vikings - Circuit Point (BR)

Team Secret - Circuit Point (SEA)

Crazy RaccoonCircuit Point (JP)

Group D

Vision StrikersCircuit Point (KR)

Fnatic - Circuit Point (EMEA)

Full Sense - Last Chance Qualifier (APAC)

Cloud9 Blue - Last Chance Qualifier (NA)

Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin kicks off on 1 December 2021.

