Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage match report Day 2: Sentinels and Gambit Esports play their first matches

The Valorant Champions Tour, the final stage of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin, has begun. The tournament will see the titans of Valorant esports face off to claim the title of Valorant champions.

After an exciting start on Day 1, Day 2 of the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin saw the debut of both Masters winners and the top seeds of their respective regions, Sentinels and Gambit Esports. Fan-favorite Team Liquid also kicked off their Valorant Champions 2021 journey on Day 2.

Day 2 matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage

Match 1 (Group C) - Gambit Esports vs Team Secret (2 - 1)

Map 1 (Icebox) - Gambit Esports (6 - 13) Team Secret

Map 2 (Breeze) - Gambit Esports (13 - 0) Team Secret

Map 3 (Bind) - Gambit Esports (13 - 6) Team Secret

Match 2 (Group B)- Sentinels vs Furia Esports (2 - 1)

Map 1 (Ascent) - Sentinels (13 - 9) Furia Esports

Map 2 (Breeze) - Sentinels (10 - 13) Furia Esports

Map 3 (Haven) - Sentinels (13 - 9) Furia Esports

Match 3 (Group B)- KRU Esports vs Team Liquid (0 - 2)

Map 1 (Haven) - KRU Esports (5 - 13) Team Liquid

Map 2 (Ascent) - KRU Esports (8 - 13) Team Liquid

Map 3 (Split) - Forfeited

Previous matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage

Day 1

Vision Strikers vs Full Sense - Vision Strikers won (2 - 0)

- Vision Strikers won (2 - 0) Team Vikings vs Crazy Raccoon - Team Vikings won (2 - 0)

- Team Vikings won (2 - 0) Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue - Fnatic won (2 - 1)

Upcoming matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage

Day 3

Acend vs Keyd Stars - 3 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 3 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) Team Envy vs X10 CRIT - 3 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- 3 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) Vision Strikers vs Fnatic - 4 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 3 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 4

Team Liquid vs Sentinels - 4 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 4 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) (Acend / Keys Stars) vs (Team Envy / X10 CRIT) - 4 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- 4 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) Gambit Esports vs Team Vikings - 5 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 4 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 5

Team Secret vs Crazy Raccoon - 5 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 5 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) KRU Esports vs Furia - 5 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- 5 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) Full Sense vs Cloud9 Blue - 6 December 2021 (1.30 IST) 5 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 6

(Acend / Keys Stars) vs (Team Envy / X10 CRIT) - 6 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 6 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) TBD vs TBD - 6 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

TBD vs TBD - 7 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 6 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 7

TBD vs TBD - 7 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

TBD vs TBD - 8 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 7 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Edited by Ravi Iyer