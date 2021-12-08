Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage match report Day 7: The best 8 teams qualify for the Playoff stage

Day 7 of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin saw the closing of the group stages as well as teams qualifying for the playoff stage. Similar to Day 6’s upset of KRU Esports defeating Sentinels, Day 7 saw NA’s #2 Team Envy accept their defeat against X10 CRIT and bid their Champions dream farewell.

Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin is truly shaping up to be the grand finale of the year-long Valorant Champions Tour. The tournament series, consisting of multiple Challengers and Masters, saw new teams rise and giants fall. Valorant Champions, the culmination of the Valorant Champions Tour, concluded its group stage with the best of the best teams moving on to the playoffs stage.

Day 7 matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage

Match 1 (Group D) - Vision Strikers vs Cloud9 Blue (1 - 2)

Map 1 (Ascent) - Vision Strikers (10 - 13) Cloud9 Blue

Map 2 (Split) - Vision Strikers (13 - 9) Cloud9 Blue

Map 3 (Breeze) - Vision Strikers (11 - 13) Cloud9 Blue

Match 2 (Group C) - Team Vikings vs Team Secret (0 - 2)

Map 1 (Haven) - Team Vikings (6 - 13) Team Secret

Map 2 (Icebox) - Team Vikings (7 - 13) Team Secret

Map 3 (Ascent) - forfeited

Match 1 (Group A) - Team Envy vs X10 CRIT (1 - 2)

Map 1 (Icebox) - Team Envy (13 - 10) X10 CRIT

Map 2 (Split) - Team Envy (8 - 13) X10 CRIT

Map 3 (Haven) - Team Envy (12 - 14) X10 CRIT

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



They take down the Masters Berlin finalist to secure the final spot in the playoffs with the 2-1 win! @X10CRIT UPSET TOUR CONTINUES!!They take down the Masters Berlin finalist to secure the final spot in the playoffs with the 2-1 win! #VALORANTChampions .@X10CRIT UPSET TOUR CONTINUES!!They take down the Masters Berlin finalist to secure the final spot in the playoffs with the 2-1 win! #VALORANTChampions https://t.co/dXvGRMf6KE

Previous matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage

The results of matches from previous days are as follows,

Day 1

Vision Strikers vs Full Sense - Vision Strikers won (2 - 0)

- Vision Strikers won (2 - 0) Team Vikings vs Crazy Raccoon - Team Vikings won (2 - 0)

- Team Vikings won (2 - 0) Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue - Fnatic won (2 - 1)

Day 2

Gambit Esports vs Team Secret - Gambit Esports won (2 - 1)

- Gambit Esports won (2 - 1) Sentinels vs Furia Esports - Sentinels won (2 - 1)

- Sentinels won (2 - 1) KRU Esports vs Team Liquid - Team Liquid won (0 - 2)

Day 3

Day 4

Team Liquid vs Sentinels - Team Liquid won (2 - 1)

- Team Liquid won (2 - 1) Team Vikings vs Gambit Esports - Gambit Esports won (2 - 1)

Day 5

Team Secret vs Crazy Raccoon - Team Secret won (2 - 0)

- Team Secret won (2 - 0) KRU Esports vs Furia Esports - KRU Esports won (2 - 1)

- KRU Esports won (2 - 1) Full Sense vs Cloud9 Blue - Cloud9 Blue won (0 - 2)

Day 6

Acend vs Team Envy - Acend won (2 - 0)

- Acend won (2 - 0) Keyd Stars vs X10 CRIT - X10 CRIT won (0 - 2)

- X10 CRIT won (0 - 2) Sentinels vs KRU Esports - KRU Esports won (1 - 2)

