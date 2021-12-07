Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage match report Day 6: Sentinels knocked out of group stage

Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin is truly heating up with the titans of Valorant Esports clashing at the world stage. Valorant Champions 2021, which is the culmination of the year-long Valorant Champions Tour, is now on its penultimate day of the group stage.

The biggest incident of Valorant Champions Day 6 is definitely Sentinels’ defeat and departure at the group stage. On the other hand, Keyd Stars also bowed out of the tournament while Acend secured their place in the playoffs. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at Day 6 of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

Day 6 matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage

Match 1 (Group A) - Acend vs Team Envy (2 - 0)

Map 1 (Ascent) - Acend (13 - 8) Team Envy

Map 2 (Bind) - Acend (13 - 11) Team Envy

Map 3 (Split) - forfeited

Match 2 (Group A) - Keyd Stars vs X10 CRIT (0 - 2)

Map 1 (Icebox) - Keyd Stars (6 - 13) X10 CRIT

Map 2 (Haven) - Keyd Stars (5 - 13) X10 CRIT

Map 3 (Breeze) - forfeited

Match 1 (Group B) - Sentinels vs KRU Esports (1 - 2)

Map 1 (Fracture) - Sentinels (13 - 7) KRU Esports

Map 2 (Haven) - Sentinels (11 - 13) KRU Esports

Map 3 (Split) - Sentinels (11 - 13) KRU Esports

Previous matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage

The matches of Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, and Day 5 are as follows,

Day 1

Vision Strikers vs Full Sense - Vision Strikers won (2 - 0)

- Vision Strikers won (2 - 0) Team Vikings vs Crazy Raccoon - Team Vikings won (2 - 0)

- Team Vikings won (2 - 0) Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue - Fnatic won (2 - 1)

Day 2

Gambit Esports vs Team Secret - Gambit Esports won (2 - 1)

- Gambit Esports won (2 - 1) Sentinels vs Furia Esports - Sentinels won (2 - 1)

- Sentinels won (2 - 1) KRU Esports vs Team Liquid - Team Liquid won (0 - 2)

Day 3

Gambit Esports vs Team Secret - Gambit Esports won (2 - 1)

- Gambit Esports won (2 - 1) Sentinels vs Furia Esports - Sentinels won (2 - 1)

- Sentinels won (2 - 1) KRU Esports vs Team Liquid - Team Liquid won (0 - 2)

Day 4

Team Liquid vs Sentinels - Team Liquid won (2 - 1)

- Team Liquid won (2 - 1) Team Vikings vs Gambit Esports - Gambit Esports won (2 - 1)

Day 5

Team Secret vs Crazy Raccoon - Team Secret won (2 - 0)

- Team Secret won (2 - 0) KRU Esports vs Furia Esports - KRU Esports won (2 - 1)

- KRU Esports won (2 - 1) Full Sense vs Cloud9 Blue - Cloud9 Blue won (0 - 2)

Upcoming matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage

The upcoming matches for the group stage are as follows

Day 7

Also Read Article Continues below

Vision Strikers vs Cloud9 Blue - 7 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

vs - 7 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) Team Vikings vs Team Secret - 7 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

vs - 7 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) Team Envy vs X10 CRIT - 8 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 7 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Edited by Siddharth Satish