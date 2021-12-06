Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage match report Day 5: Furia Esports, Crazy Raccoon, and Full Sense eliminated

The Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin, the final stage of the Valorant Champions Tour, brings together the top teams from across the different regions of the world. After the year-long Valorant Champions Tour, consisting of multiple Challengers and Masters, divided into three stages, the Valorant Champions 2021 is witnessing the clash of titans.

Day 5 was the first elimination day at the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin. It saw the ousters of Japan’s top seed Crazy Raccoon, as well as the APAC LCQ and SA LCQ winners, Full Sense and Furia Esports.

Day 5 matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage

Match 1 (Group C): Team Secret vs Crazy Raccoon (2 - 0)

Map 1 (Split) - Team Secret (13 - 5) Crazy Raccoon

Map 2 (Haven) - Team Secret (13 - 2) Crazy Raccoon

Map 3 (Fracture) - Forfeited

Match 2 (Group B) - KRU Esports vs Furia Esports (2 - 1)

Map 1 (Fracture) - KRU Esports (11 - 13) Furia Esports

Map 2 (Ascent) - KRU Esports (13 - 8) Furia Esports

Map 3 (Haven) - KRU Esports (13 - 9) Furia Esports

Match 3 (Group D) - Full Sense vs Cloud9 Blue (0 - 2)

Map 1 (Split) - Full Sense (7 - 13) Cloud9 Blue

Map 2 (Breeze) - Full Sense (12 - 14) Cloud9 Blue

Map 3 (Icebox) - Forfeited

Previous matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage

The matches for Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4 are:

Day 1

Vision Strikers vs Full Sense - Vision Strikers won (2 - 0)

- Vision Strikers won (2 - 0) Team Vikings vs Crazy Raccoon - Team Vikings won (2 - 0)

- Team Vikings won (2 - 0) Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue - Fnatic won (2 - 1)

Day 2

Gambit Esports vs Team Secret - Gambit Esports won (2 - 1)

- Gambit Esports won (2 - 1) Sentinels vs Furia Esports - Sentinels won (2 - 1)

- Sentinels won (2 - 1) KRU Esports vs Team Liquid - Team Liquid won (0 - 2)

Day 3

Acend vs Keyd Stars - Acend won (2 - 1)

- Acend won (2 - 1) Team Envy vs X10 CRIT - Envy won (2 - 0)

- Envy won (2 - 0) Vision Strikers vs Fnatic - Fnatic won (1 - 2)

Day 4

Team Liquid vs Sentinels - Team Liquid won (2 - 1)

- Team Liquid won (2 - 1) Team Vikings vs Gambit Esports - Gambit Esports won (2 - 1)

Upcoming matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage

The upcoming matches for the group stage are as follows

Day 6

Acend vs Team Envy - 6 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 6 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) Keys Stars vs X10 CRIT - 6 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- 6 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) Sentinels vs KRU Esports - 7 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 6 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 7

Also Read Article Continues below

Vision Strikers vs Cloud9 Blue - 7 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

vs - 7 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) Team Vikings vs Team Secret - 7 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

vs - 7 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) TBD vs TBD - 8 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 7 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Edited by Ravi Iyer