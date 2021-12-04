Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage match report Day 3: Fnatic qualifies for Playoffs

The Final Stage of the Valorant Champions Tour, the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin, is well underway. After a year-long tournament series consisting of multiple Challengers and Masters, divided into three stages, the best of the best have come face to face in the Valorant Arena.

Day 3 of the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin saw Group A's two remaining opening matches and the first winners match of the event in Group D. Fnatic defeated Vision Strikers and became the first side to make the Playoffs.

Day 3 matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage

Match 1 (Group A) - Acend vs Keyd Stars (2 - 1)

Map 1 (Icebox) - Acend (9 - 13) Keys Stars

Map 2 (Bind) - Acend (13 - 3) Keys Stars

Map 3 (Breeze) - Acend (13 - 9) Keys Stars

Match 2 (Group A)- Team Envy vs X10 CRIT (2 - 0)

Map 1 (Breeze) - Team Envy (13 - 8) X10 CRIT

Map 2 (Ascent) - Team Envy (13 - 7) X10 CRIT

Map 3 (Haven) - DNP

Match 3 (Group B)- Vision Strikers vs Fnatic (1 - 2)

Map 1 (Icebox) - Vision Strikers (10 - 13) Fnatic

Map 2 (Haven) - VIsion Strikers (13 - 10) Fnatic

Map 3 (Fracture) -Vision Strikers (6 - 13) Fnatic

Previous matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage

The matches of Day 1 and Day 2 are as follows:

Day 1

Vision Strikers vs Full Sense - Vision Strikers won (2 - 0)

- Vision Strikers won (2 - 0) Team Vikings vs Crazy Raccoon - Team Vikings won (2 - 0)

- Team Vikings won (2 - 0) Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue - Fnatic won (2 - 1)

Day 2

Gambit Esports vs Team Secret - Gambit Esports won (2 - 1)

- Gambit Esports won (2 - 1) Sentinels vs Furia Esports - Sentinels won (2 - 1)

- Sentinels won (2 - 1) KRU Esports vs Team Liquid - Team Liquid won (0 - 2)

Upcoming matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage

The upcoming matches of the group stage are:

Day 4

Team Liquid vs Sentinels - 4 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 4 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) Acend vs Team Envy - 4 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- 4 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) Gambit Esports vs Team Vikings - 5 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 4 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 5

Team Secret vs Crazy Raccoon - 5 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 5 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) KRU Esports vs Furia - 5 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- 5 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) Full Sense vs Cloud9 Blue - 6 December 2021 (1.30 IST) 5 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 6

Keys Stars vs X10 CRIT - 6 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 6 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) TBD vs TBD - 6 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

Vision Strikers vs TBD - 7 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 6 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 7

TBD vs TBD - 7 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

TBD vs TBD - 8 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 7 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Edited by Ravi Iyer