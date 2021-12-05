Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage match report Day 4: Team Liquid and Gambit Esports qualify for Playoffs

Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin, the Final Stage of Valorant Champions Tour, brings together the best of the best from across the world. The Valorant Champions 2021 is the culmination of the year-long Valorant Champions Tour, consisting of multiple Challengers and Masters, divided into three stages.
Day 4 of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin saw Team Liquid defeat NA’s top seed and Masters Reykjavik winner Sentinels to qualify for the Playoffs. Meanwhile, Master Berlin Winner Gambit Esports qualified for the playoffs, while the Acend vs Team Envy match was suspended.
Day 4 matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage
Match 1 (Group B) - Team Liquid vs Sentinels (1 - 2)
- Map 1 (Breeze) - Team Liquid (12 - 14) Sentinels
- Map 2 (Bind) - Team Liquid (13 - 2) Sentinels
- Map 3 (Split) - Team Liquid (13 - 10) Sentinels
Match 2 (Group A)- Team Vikings vs Gambit Esports (1 - 2)
- Map 1 (Split) - Team Vikings (6 - 13) Gambit Esports
- Map 2 (Bind) - Team Vikings (13 - 5) Gambit Esports
- Map 3 (Icebox) - Team Vikings (12 - 14) Gambit Esports
Previous matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage
The matches for Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3 are as follows,
Day 1
- Vision Strikers vs Full Sense - Vision Strikers won (2 - 0)
- Team Vikings vs Crazy Raccoon - Team Vikings won (2 - 0)
- Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue - Fnatic won (2 - 1)
Day 2
- Gambit Esports vs Team Secret - Gambit Esports won (2 - 1)
- Sentinels vs Furia Esports - Sentinels won (2 - 1)
- KRU Esports vs Team Liquid - Team Liquid won (0 - 2)
Day 3
Upcoming matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage
The upcoming matches for the group stage are as follows
Day 5
- Acend vs Team Envy - 5 December 2021 (19.00 IST / 14.30 CET / 8.30 EST / 5.30 PST)
- Team Secret vs Crazy Raccoon - 5 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)
- KRU Esports vs Furia - 5 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)
- Full Sense vs Cloud9 Blue - 6 December 2021 (1.30 IST) 5 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)
Day 6
- Keys Stars vs X10 CRIT - 6 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)
- TBD vs TBD - 6 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)
- Vision Strikers vs TBD - 7 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 6 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)
Day 7
- TBD vs TBD - 7 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)
- TBD vs TBD - 8 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 7 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST