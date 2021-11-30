Valorant Champions Group Stage Team Vikings vs Crazy Raccoon: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions begins on December 1, 2021 with the top 16 teams from different regions. Team Vikings and Crazy Raccoon will compete on Day 1 of the tournament in the Group Stage.

All the teams are divided into four groups comprising of four teams each. These groups will compete in a best-of-three map series each as part of the tournament's double elimination format. Only two out of the four teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs.

Team Vikings and Crazy Raccoon are seeded into Group C in the Group Stage of Valorant Champions.

Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage: Team Vikings vs Crazy Raccoon

Head-to-head

Team Vikings and Crazy Raccoon will play against each other for the first time. Both teams have never encountered each other in any tournament until now. The Brazilian and the Japanese Valorant team have made it to the Valorant Champions Berlin 2021 through the VCT circuit points. It will be interesting to see Team Vikings and Crazy Raccoon clash for the first time in Valorant esports history.

Current matchup details

In their last five matches, Team Vikings have won three out of five games, whereas Crazy Raccoon has won only two matches out oftheir five. Comparatively, Team Vikings have shown better results in their current matchups.

However, the Vikings last played in the VCT Brazil Stage 3: Challengers Playoffs and couldn’t qualify to the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin. Meanwhile, Crazy Raccoon was successful in qualifying for the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Predictions

While observing both the teams' recent performances, the Vikings have performed better than Crazy Raccoon. However, the huge gap in participation in the VCT tournament is a major factor to consider, including the fact they failed to qualify for Masters Berlin. By keeping this point in mind, Crazy Raccoon has a high chance of giving tough competition to Team Vikings, in Valorant Champions.

When and where to watch?

The match will be live streamed on the official Twitch and YouTube channel of the Valorant Champions Tour. One can watch the match once it begins at 9:00 PDT.

Rosters of Team Vikings vs Crazy Raccoon for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

Team Vikings

Gustavo "gtnziN" Moura

Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Leandro "frz" Gomes

Gabriel "sutecas" Dias

Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro

Crazy Raccoon

Teppei "ade" Kuno

Park "Bazzi" Jun-ki

Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom

An "Medusa" Min-cheol

Yusuke "neth" Matsuda

Hideki "Fisker" Sasaki

Daiki "Minty" Kato

Edited by Danyal Arabi

