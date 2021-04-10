Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Brazil Stage 2 Challengers 2 format and standings

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Challengers 2 for the Brazilian region is set to kick-off today with eight teams participating.

With the Valorant Champions Tour for the year 2021 being announced by Riot last year, all the teams were hyped up for the upcoming tournaments. With the most important milestone in that path, the VCT Stage 1 Masters, now concluded, the leaderboard for the eventual Valorant Champions at the end of this year is out.

Unlike other regions, the Stage 2 Challengers 1 for the Brazilian region has already concluded, and the four teams already qualifying for Challengers 2 have been decided. The remaining four teams for the upcoming Challengers 2 qualified through hard-fought battles in the open-qualifiers.

The eight teams that participated in the VCT BRA Stage 2 Challengers 1 were:

Team Vikings

Sharks Esports

FURIA Esports

Vorax

Gamelanders

SLICK

FreeAgents

Rise Gaming

Among the eight teams, the top four that qualified directly for the upcoming Challengers were Team Vikings, SLICK, FURIA Esports, and Sharks Esports.

Valorant Champions Tour BRA Stage 2 Challengers 2 format and standings

The upcoming Stage 2 Challengers 2 features the usual format for the Brazilian region, with two groups hosting double-elimination brackets. Both the groups have four teams in each of them, and the top two teams from each of the groups are to get a direct invitation for the Challengers Finals, while the remaining four teams get directly qualified for the Stage 2 Challengers 3.

VCT BRA Stage 2 Challengers 2 Bracket (Screengrab via Liquipedia)

VCT BRA Stage 2 Challengers 2 rewards (Screengrab via Liquipedia)

As per Riot’s regulations, the Brazilian region has a total of two slots in the upcoming Reykjavik Masters. This means a total of two teams are to get a direct invitation to the all-important tournament on the Valorant Champions Tour run.

The Challengers Finals is the final stepping stone on the path towards the Masters, and the top two berths of that tournament will decide which two teams are to represent the Brazilian region in the international Masters.

The eight teams about to test out their might in the Stage 2 Challengers 2 are:

Team Vikings (Group A)

SLICK (Group A)

SEMORGAINDA (Group A)

Gamelanders (Group A)

FURIA Esports (Group B)

Sharks Esports (Group B)

INGAMING Esports (Group B)

Havan Liberty (Group B)

Team Vikings were the champions of the last Stage 1 Masters, as they bagged a total of 100 Valorant Champions Tour Circuit Points. Even in the Stage 2 Challengers 1, they performed exceptionally well to secure a berth in the upcoming Challengers 2. They understandably wish to carry on their win-streak and secure a spot in the regional finals and eventually feature at the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters held in Reykjavik, Iceland.