Valorant Champions Tour Brazil announces Sakuras Ascent, the first Game Changers Tournament

Riot Games’ Game Changers initiative for the Valorant Champions Tour is solely aimed at fostering a women’s competitive community in the shooter’s esports scene.

Over the last couple of months, Valorant has seen a lot of progress when it comes to female inclusivity. With well-known orgs such as TSM, CLG, Cloud9 and others making their very own all-women rosters, the esports scene of the shooter is looking healthy when it comes to building a “representative Valorant Champions Tour."

In their latest Dev Diaries, Valorant executive producer Anna Donlon opened up about how they want to make VCT even more inclusive and not reserve it for just the upper echelons of players.

Riot Games subsequently announced the Game Changers tournaments, which will only feature all-female rosters facing off against each other across all regions.

O #VCTGameChangers, criado pra incentivar o cenário competitivo feminino de VALORANT, tem como um dos objetivos apoiar campeonatos independentes.



Hoje, temos o prazer de anunciar a primeira edição destes torneios: o Sakuras Ascent.



Confira os detalhes ➡ https://t.co/1XY92DO5lp pic.twitter.com/D5IlhDbxNs — VALORANT Champions Tour Brazil (@valesports_br) March 17, 2021

Evidently, Valorant Champions Tour Brazil is the first to announce such a tournament. They have also officially started registrations for the upcoming Sakuras Ascent tournament.

Valorant Champions Tour Brazil announces Sakuras Ascent

This Brazilian Game Changers tournament is being organized by Sakuras Esports.

Advertisement

Sakuras Esports is known to be a "100 percent female organization" that has dedicated itself to helping women succeed in various career paths in esports.

The Sakuras Ascent Valorant tournament will be hosted from April 1 to 4. Fans will be able to catch the competition live on Sakuras Esports' official Twitch channel: twitch. tv/sakurasesportstv.

YAAAY!

SAKURAS ASCENT! SAKURAS ASCENT!

SOU FÃ DA @SakurasEsports E NÃO É POUCOOOO! 💖✨💖✨💖✨ — ⁎⁺✧ Sakuras Elíptica Kuro 🌸 ✧⁺⁎ (@kurodannbr) March 17, 2021

Registrations for the competition have already begun, and the tournament will boast a total prize pool of $10,000, which will be divided into the following:

1st place: $ 5,000

2nd place: $ 2.5 thousand

3rd place: $ 1.5 thousand

4th place: $ 1,000

It’s important to keep in mind that even though Sakuras Ascent is just open for Brazilian players, it will not be the final Valorant Game Changers tournament that we will see.

There will be more upcoming all-female tournaments across each of the VCT regions. Sakuras Ascent is just the first step towards achieving Riot’s goal of making Valorant one of the most inclusive FPS titles in the world.

Valorant Sakuras Ascent format

Advertisement

Sakura Esports are yet to officially announce the format for their upcoming tournament as registrations are still underway.

However, Riot had previously announced that the Game Changers program will play out a lot like the main tournaments of the Valorant Champions Tour. Fans can look out for a similar format once Sakuras Ascent officially kicks off.