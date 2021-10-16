Valorant Champions Tour: SA Last Chance Qualifier - Standings after Group Stage

Valorant Champions Tour: South America Last Chance Qualifier has entered its semifinals stage with the top four teams all set to battle it out for a place in the Grand Finals.

VCT has brought teams together from various corners of the world and given them an opportunity to claim the title of the best Valorant team. The tournament series is entering its final phase as qualified teams prepare for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2021.

The qualified teams consist of the top teams from each circuit point region and the winner of Masters Berlin, Gambit Esports. The top unqualified teams, along with the winners of VCC, VOT, and VSA, also have an opportunity to qualify for Valorant Champions 2021 through the Last Chance Qualifiers. The four LCQ for the Valorant Champions Tour are NA, EMEA, APAC, and SA.

Valorant Champions Tour: SA LCQ result after Group Stage

The Valorant Champions Tour South America Last Chance Qualifier consists of the top unqualified teams from BR and LATAM circuit point regions. The tournament winner will be joining the qualified teams from BR and LATAM in the Valorant Champions 2021.

Team Vikings and Keyd Stars from the BR region and KRU Esports from the LATAM circuit have qualified for Valorant Champions 2021.

All Qualified Teams for SA Last Chance Qualifier:

Sharks Esports - BR Circuit Point #3

Havan Liberty - BR Circuit Point #4

Furia Esports - BR Circuit Point #5

Gamelanders Blue - BR Circuit Point #6

Six Karma - LATAM Circuit Point #2

Australs - LATAM Circuit Point #3

Infinity - LATAM Circuit Point #4

E-Xolos Lazer - LATAM Circuit Point #5

VALORANT Champions Tour Brazil @valesports_br A última chance. O mundo te espera. 🔥De 11 a 17 de outubro, acontece o Last Chance Qualifier, torneio com quatro equipes brasileiras e quatro de LATAM disputando vaga no Mundial de VALORANT! Já sente o hype? Veja os detalhes aqui na matéria: 🔗 bit.ly/3AEdHe1 A última chance. O mundo te espera. 🔥De 11 a 17 de outubro, acontece o Last Chance Qualifier, torneio com quatro equipes brasileiras e quatro de LATAM disputando vaga no Mundial de VALORANT! Já sente o hype? Veja os detalhes aqui na matéria: 🔗 bit.ly/3AEdHe1

The brackets and match results of Valorant Champions Tour SA Last Chance Qualifier are:

Group A

Shark Esports vs E-Xolos Lazer - Shark Esports won (2 - 0)

Australs vs Furia Esports - Australs won (2 - 1)

Shark Esports vs Australs - Australs won (2 - 1)

E-Xolos Lazer vs Furia Esports - Furia Esports won (2 - 0)

Shark Esports vs Furia Esports - Furia Esports won (2 - 0)

Group B

Six Karma vs Gamelanders Blue - Gamelanders Blue won (2 - 1)

Havan Liberty vs Infinity - Havan Liberty won (2 - 0)

Gamelanders Blue vs Havan Liberty - Gamelanders Blue won (2 - 0)

Six Karma vs Infinity - Six Karma won (2 - 1)

Havan Liberty vs Six Karma - Havan Liberty won (2 - 1)

Semifinals

Australs vs Havan Liberty - TBD on Oct 16 (21:30 IST)

Gamelanders Blue vs Furia Esports - TBD on Oct 17 (00:30 IST)

Grand Finals

(Australs/ Havan Liberty) vs (Gamelanders Blue/ Furia Esports) - TBD on Oct 17

With the upcoming semifinal matches, fans can expect more fast-paced Valorant action amongst the best teams from the South American circuit.

