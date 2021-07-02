Valorant Champions Tour stage 2 heat maps show Bind to be the most balanced for pro play

At some point, a Valorant player might have thought about all the risky places on every map. It might get very hectic to think of each of those spots on the map they are playing in.

Valorant’s unique maps allow players to take various approaches to every site to secure a win. This unique aspect provides players with a variety of strategies for dealing with difficult situations.

Valorant is a game that players all over the world enjoy because of its bespoke qualities.

Judging from Valorant Champions Tour(VCT) Stage 2, a Reddit user by the name “it-makes-no-sense” plotted out all common kill and death spots on every map played on VCT Stage 2.

This article will take a deep dive into these spots on the map Bind.

Map analysis for Valorant’s Bind

Bind’s teleporters in Valorant are the ones that make the most influential part of the entire map. The surprising aspect these teleporters bring to every situation forces players to make split-second decisions.

The data collected for this analysis is based on the first 20 seconds of every round.

For Defenders

Heat map for K/D for Defenders (Image via Reddit)

From a kill perspective, A Site Bath and B Garden are the most saturated. The exit portal at B hookah control seems to go well when a defender teleports.

Flanking is a bit of an issue at various spots like B Short, B Link, A Short, and exit portal for B site. The spot behind A Truck and U Hall is the most death-prone because of its abundant space.

For Attackers

Heat map for K/D for Attac (Image via Reddit)

Attackers have a good advantage when playing B Short and B market when going for kills in the first 20 seconds while B Lobby is great for long-range encounters and is a common spot.

B Short entrance is also a good spot for kills because of it being a good flank watch position. However, attackers are unfortunate when it comes to A Bath and B Window, making them the most death-prone areas.

Overall, Bind is a balanced map with the attacker and defender kill ratio being 49 and 51 percent respectively. This balance makes Valorant’s Bind a very good map for competitive matches and even for VCT.

The data is based on VCT Stage 2 matches and will not be the same for all individuals playing Valorant.

