Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Standings ahead of Week 4

VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Standings ahead of Week 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
Modified Jun 03, 2022 08:54 PM IST

The second-last week of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers is set to start in the next few hours, and teams are ready to play their fourth game in the Group Stage.

A total of twelve teams have participated in the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage. All the teams are divided into two groups consisting of six teams each. Each team will play five games in the Group Stage against the other five teams in the same group. After the end of all matches, the top three teams in each group will qualify for the Playoffs.

The six qualified teams will then compete in the double-elimination format, and the top three teams of the event will represent the region in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, the first international LAN event with a live audience.

Fnatic and Guild Esports are still unbeaten in the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers

EMEA is arguably the most competitive region in the Valorant esports. With several big teams, competition is always fierce. With the Group Stage slowly approaching the business end, teams have started to give everything they have in each game.

Fans witnessed some exciting matches in the third week of the competition. A total of six matches (three matches in Group A and three in Group B) were played last week. Here are the results of all six matches:

Group A

  • OG LDN UTD vs G2 Esports - 2-1 (Ascent 13-9, Breeze 10-13, and Fracture 13-11)
  • Acend vs Fnatic - 0-2 (Ascent 4-13 and Icebox 8-13)
  • FOKUS vs FunPlus Phoenix - 0-2 (Breeze 11-13 and Fracture 1-13)

Group B

  • Team Liquid vs Guild Esports - 1-2 (Split 3-13, Breeze 10-13, and Fracture 13-11)
  • BIG vs NAVI - 1-2 (Bind 13-9, Ascent 9-13, and Haven 7-13)
  • BBL Esports vs M3 Champions - 0-2 (Fracture 8-13 and Breeze 5-13)

These results have also made some significant shuffles in the standings. Here are the group standings ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Week 4:

Group A standings

  1. Fnatic - 3W, 0L - 6 Points
  2. FunPlus Phoenix - 2W, 1L - 4 Points
  3. Acend - 2W, 1L - 4 Points
  4. OG LDN UTD- 1W, 2L - 2 Points
  5. G2 Esports - 1W, 2L - 2 Points
  6. FOKUS - 0W, 3L - 0 Points

Group B standings

  1. Guild Esports - 3W, 0L - 6 Points
  2. Team Liquid - 2W, 1L - 4 Points
  3. M3 Champions - 2W, 1L - 4 Points
  4. BBL Esports - 1W, 2L - 2 Points
  5. Natus Vincere - 1W, 2L - 2 Points
  6. BIG - 0W, 3L - 0 Points
However, six more matches are already lined up in the VCT MEA Stage 2 Challengers Week 4. Here is the schedule of all the matches of this week:

June 3

  • Acend vs. G2 Esports
  • Natus Vincere vs.Team Liquid

June 4

  • BIG vs. M3 Champions
  • OG LDN UTD vs. FunPlus Phoenix

June 5

  • BBL Esports vs. Guild Esports
  • Fokus vs. Fnatic
All these matches will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour media platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

