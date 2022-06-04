Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers group standings ahead of Week 4

The fourth week of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers will start in the next few hours, and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite teams in action over the next three days.

A total of twelve teams are competing in the NA Stage 2 Challengers to secure a slot in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, the first international LAN event with live spectators. The top two sides of the upcoming Playoffs will qualify for the Copenhagen Masters to represent their region.

However, teams need to perform in the Group Stage to secure a slot in the Playoffs.

Twelve qualified teams from the NA Stage 2 Challengers have been divided into two groups with six teams. Each team will play only five games in a single round-robin format in the Group Stage.

The top four sides from each group will qualify for the Playoffs and compete for the slot in the Stage 2 Masters.

Sentinels only team yet to win game in VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers

Story continues below ad

The North American region is one of the most competitive regions in Valorant esports. With some big organizations and fan-favorite teams, fans have always witnessed fierce competition in every event.

All the sides have already played three games in the competition. Fans witnessed some thrilling matches in the third week of the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers.

Six matches (three matches in Group A and three in Group B) were played in the event last week:

Group A

The Guard vs TSM - 2-0 (Haven 13-10 and Icebox 13-7)

(Haven 13-10 and Icebox 13-7) 100 Thieves vs XSET - 2-0 (Breeze 13-4 and Bind 13-9)

(Breeze 13-4 and Bind 13-9) Ghost Gaming vs NRG Esports - 2-0 (Haven 13-6 and Breeze 13-5)

Group B

Luminosity Gaming vs Evil Geniuses - 0-2 (Icebox 7-13, and Bind 2-13)

(Icebox 7-13, and Bind 2-13) Sentinels vs OpTic Gaming- 0-2 (Fracture 5-13 and Bind 8-13)

(Fracture 5-13 and Bind 8-13) FaZe Clan vs Cloud9 - 2-0 (Fracture 13-5 and Haven 13-8)

Story continues below ad

The results have directly affected the group’s standing as well. Here are the Group Stage tables ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers Week 4:

Group A standings

100 Thieves - 2W, 1L - 4 Points XSET - 2W, 1L - 4 Points Ghost Gaming - 2W, 1L - 4 Points The Guard- 1W, 2L - 2 Points TSM - 1W, 2L - 2 Points NRG Esports - 1W, 2L - 2 Points

Group B standings

OpTic Gaming - 3W, 0L - 6 Points Evil Geniuses - 2W, 1L - 4 Points Luminosity Gaming - 2W, 1L - 4 Points FaZe Clan - 1W, 2L - 2 Points Cloud9 - 1W, 2L - 2 Points Sentinels - 0W, 3L - 0 Points

100 Thieves and OpTic Gaming are at the top of the table after the end of Week 3. Meanwhile, Sentinels remain the only team in the competition yet to secure a single win in the event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far