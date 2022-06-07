Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers group standings after Week 4

Another week in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers came to an end last Sunday, with all the teams having played four of their five games in the group stage. With just one week to go in the event, some teams are already out of contention, while others have kept their hopes alive until the final weekend of the group stage.

The top twelve North American teams earned their slots in the NA Stage 2 Challengers group stage. These twelve teams were then divided into two groups consisting of six in each group.

Each team will play five games in the group stage against the other teams in the same group in a single round-robin format. Once all the games have been played, the top four teams from each group will receive a slot in the playoffs.

From there, the two best teams in the region will represent the North American region in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, the first international Valorant LAN event with live spectators.

Sentinels, TSM, and Cloud9 are out of the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers after the loss against Faze in Week 4

As the business end of the group stage approaches, teams have started to showcase their secret strategies and are giving their best to secure a slot in the playoffs.

Fans witnessed six games (three matches in Group A and three in Group B) in the fourth week of the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers. All the matches were equally exciting, and fans got to see some upsets in this week's matches as well. Here are the results of all six matches:

Group A

The Guard vs. XSET - 1-2 (Split 14-12, Icebox 6-13, and Haven 11-13)

(Split 14-12, Icebox 6-13, and Haven 11-13) TSM vs. Ghost Gaming - 0-2 (Breeze 9-13 and Split 13-15)

(Breeze 9-13 and Split 13-15) NRG Esports vs. 100 Thieves - 0-2 (Icebox 9-13 and Bind 4-13)

Group B

Evil Geniuses vs. OpTic Gaming - 2-1 ( Bind 13-8, Split 11-13, and Ascent 13-11)

( Bind 13-8, Split 11-13, and Ascent 13-11) Sentinels vs. FaZe Clan- 0-2 (Fracture 11-13 and Haven 14-13)

(Fracture 11-13 and Haven 14-13) Cloud9 vs. Luminosity Gaming - 0-2 (Fracture 11-13 and Icebox 9-13)

Here are the Group Standings after the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers Week 4:

Group A standings

100 Thieves - 3W, 1L - 6 Points Ghost Gaming - 3W, 1L - 6 Points XSET - 3W, 1L - 6 Points The Guard- 1W, 3L - 2 Points TSM - 1W, 3L - 2 Points NRG Esports - 1W, 3L - 2 Points

Group B standings

Evil Geniuses - 3W, 1L - 6 Points OpTic Gaming - 3W, 1L - 6 Points Luminosity Gaming - 3W, 1L - 6 Points FaZe Clan - 2W, 2L - 4 Points Cloud9 - 1W, 3L - 2 Points Sentinels - 0W, 4L - 0 Points

Sentinels, Cloud9, and TSM are already out of the competition. However, six more matches are lined up for the final week of the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage. Here is the schedule of all the matches for the upcoming week:

June 11

XSET vs. TSM

Faze vs. Evil Geniuses

June 12

NRG Esports vs. The Guard

100 Thieves vs. Ghost Gaming

June 13

Cloud9 vs. Sentinels

OpTic Gaming vs. Luminosity Gaming

Fans can enjoy all of these matches live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far