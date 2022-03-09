×
Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 1 Challengers Play-Ins: Schedule, format, where to watch, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 1 Challengers Play-Ins schedule and format (Image via Riot)
Modified Mar 09, 2022 07:59 PM IST
The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 1 Challengers is set to commence tomorrow with the Play-Ins matches, where eight teams from different regions will compete for the final four slots in the group stage.

Riot Games have already released the schedule and the format for the tournament, which will see bottom-seeded teams from different qualifiers compete in Play-Ins to qualify for the group stage.

Four teams from the Play-Ins will join the other twelve directly-qualified teams in the group stage and make it a 16-team event.

#VCTAPAC IS SET!!!Here are 20 teams from 8 regions that have qualified for #VCT Stage 1 APAC Challengers!! @LiquipediaVAL https://t.co/tXLB9KEimS

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 1 Challengers Play-Ins details

The Play-Ins are set to kick off on March 10, 2022. Further details on the event are mentioned below.

Teams and format

A total of eight teams will start their journey in the APAC Stage 1 Challengers in the Play-Ins stage. These eight teams are divided into two groups and will be playing in a double-elimination format. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the group stage.

Here are the teams who will be competing in the Play-Ins stage:

Group A:

  • Team Big BAAM
  • Onic Esports
  • Full Sense
  • Action PH

Group B:

  • Griffin E-Sports
  • Fancy United Esports
  • No Namers
  • Global Esports
VCT APAC GRP https://t.co/9REk9xiweB

Schedule

Here is the complete schedule of the event:

March 10, 2022:

  • No Namers vs Fancy United Esports - Group B Opening Match - 11 am IST
  • Action PH vs Team Big Baam - Group A Opening Match - 2 pm IST

March 11, 2022:

  • Full Sense vs ONIC G - Group A Opening Match - 11 am IST
  • Global Esports vs Griffin Esports - Group B Opening Match - 2 pm IST

March 12, 2022:

  • TBD - Group B Winners Match - 9 am IST
  • TBD - Group A Winners Match - 12 pm IST
  • TBD - Group B Elimination Match - 3 pm IST
  • TBD - Group A Elimination Match - 6 pm IST

March 13, 2022:

  • TBD - Group A Decider - 11 am IST
  • TBD - Group B Decider - 2 pm IST

Where to watch

Valorant fans can enjoy all the matches in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 1 Challengers Play-Ins on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels. All the games will be broadcast live on these channels.

