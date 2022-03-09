Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 1 Challengers Play-Ins: Schedule, format, where to watch, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 1 Challengers is set to commence tomorrow with the Play-Ins matches, where eight teams from different regions will compete for the final four slots in the group stage.

Riot Games have already released the schedule and the format for the tournament, which will see bottom-seeded teams from different qualifiers compete in Play-Ins to qualify for the group stage.

Four teams from the Play-Ins will join the other twelve directly-qualified teams in the group stage and make it a 16-team event.

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 1 Challengers Play-Ins details

The Play-Ins are set to kick off on March 10, 2022. Further details on the event are mentioned below.

Teams and format

A total of eight teams will start their journey in the APAC Stage 1 Challengers in the Play-Ins stage. These eight teams are divided into two groups and will be playing in a double-elimination format. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the group stage.

Here are the teams who will be competing in the Play-Ins stage:

Group A:

Team Big BAAM

Onic Esports

Full Sense

Action PH

Group B:

Griffin E-Sports

Fancy United Esports

No Namers

Global Esports

Schedule

Here is the complete schedule of the event:

March 10, 2022:

No Namers vs Fancy United Esports - Group B Opening Match - 11 am IST

Action PH vs Team Big Baam - Group A Opening Match - 2 pm IST

March 11, 2022:

Full Sense vs ONIC G - Group A Opening Match - 11 am IST

Global Esports vs Griffin Esports - Group B Opening Match - 2 pm IST

March 12, 2022:

TBD - Group B Winners Match - 9 am IST

TBD - Group A Winners Match - 12 pm IST

TBD - Group B Elimination Match - 3 pm IST

TBD - Group A Elimination Match - 6 pm IST

March 13, 2022:

TBD - Group A Decider - 11 am IST

TBD - Group B Decider - 2 pm IST

Where to watch

Valorant fans can enjoy all the matches in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 1 Challengers Play-Ins on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels. All the games will be broadcast live on these channels.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar