Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs is set to start tomorrow as the top eight teams in the region will compete for the final two slots in the upcoming VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik next month.

Teams will be competing in a double-elimination format in the Playoffs. All matches except the Grand Finals will be played in a best-of-three series. Only the Grand-Final will be a best-of-five series.

Riot has already revealed the schedule and brackets for the upcoming APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs.

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs details

Sixteen teams from several different sub-regions have made their way through to the Group-Stage. From there, only eight have qualified for the Playoffs. They will now compete to book their slot in the Rekjavik Masters.

Qualified teams

All 16 teams of the Group-Stage were divided into four groups. Two teams from each group have qualified for the Playoffs by playing through a double-elimination format.

Here are all the teams who have made their way through to the Playoffs:

Group A

Boom Esports

Made in Thailand

Group B

Paper Rex

Persija Esports

Group C

Bleed Esports

Xerxia Esports

Group D

Full Sense

South Built Esports

Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs:

March 24, 2022

Full Sense vs Persija Esports - Upper Quarterfinals - 9.00 am IST

Bleed Esports vs Made in Thailand - Upper Quarterfinals - 12.00 pm IST

Boom Esports vs Xerxia Esports - Upper Quarterfinals - 3.00 pm IST

Paper Rex vs South Built Esports - Upper Quarterfinals - 6.00 pm IST

March 25, 2022

TBD - Upper Semi-Finals - 9.00 am IST

TBD - Upper Semi-Finals - 12.00 pm IST

TBD - Lower Round 1 - 3.00 pm IST

TBD - Lower Round 1 - 6.00 pm IST

March 26, 2022

TBD - Lower Round 2 - 9.00 am IST

TBD - Lower Round 2 - 12.00 pm IST

TBD - Upper Final - 3.00 pm IST

TBD - Lower Round 3 - 6.00 pm IST

March 27, 2022

TBD - Lower Final - 9.00 am IST

TBD - Grand Final - 12.00 pm IST

Where to watch?

Valorant fans can enjoy all the action of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar