Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs is set to start tomorrow as the top eight teams in the region will compete for the final two slots in the upcoming VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik next month.
Teams will be competing in a double-elimination format in the Playoffs. All matches except the Grand Finals will be played in a best-of-three series. Only the Grand-Final will be a best-of-five series.
Riot has already revealed the schedule and brackets for the upcoming APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs.
Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs details
Sixteen teams from several different sub-regions have made their way through to the Group-Stage. From there, only eight have qualified for the Playoffs. They will now compete to book their slot in the Rekjavik Masters.
Qualified teams
All 16 teams of the Group-Stage were divided into four groups. Two teams from each group have qualified for the Playoffs by playing through a double-elimination format.
Here are all the teams who have made their way through to the Playoffs:
Group A
- Boom Esports
- Made in Thailand
Group B
- Paper Rex
- Persija Esports
Group C
- Bleed Esports
- Xerxia Esports
Group D
- Full Sense
- South Built Esports
Schedule
Here is the complete schedule for the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs:
March 24, 2022
- Full Sense vs Persija Esports - Upper Quarterfinals - 9.00 am IST
- Bleed Esports vs Made in Thailand - Upper Quarterfinals - 12.00 pm IST
- Boom Esports vs Xerxia Esports - Upper Quarterfinals - 3.00 pm IST
- Paper Rex vs South Built Esports - Upper Quarterfinals - 6.00 pm IST
March 25, 2022
- TBD - Upper Semi-Finals - 9.00 am IST
- TBD - Upper Semi-Finals - 12.00 pm IST
- TBD - Lower Round 1 - 3.00 pm IST
- TBD - Lower Round 1 - 6.00 pm IST
March 26, 2022
- TBD - Lower Round 2 - 9.00 am IST
- TBD - Lower Round 2 - 12.00 pm IST
- TBD - Upper Final - 3.00 pm IST
- TBD - Lower Round 3 - 6.00 pm IST
March 27, 2022
- TBD - Lower Final - 9.00 am IST
- TBD - Grand Final - 12.00 pm IST
Where to watch?
Valorant fans can enjoy all the action of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.