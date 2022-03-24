×
Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs schedule (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
Modified Mar 24, 2022 12:02 AM IST
Feature

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs is set to start tomorrow as the top eight teams in the region will compete for the final two slots in the upcoming VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik next month.

Teams will be competing in a double-elimination format in the Playoffs. All matches except the Grand Finals will be played in a best-of-three series. Only the Grand-Final will be a best-of-five series.

Riot has already revealed the schedule and brackets for the upcoming APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs.

The #VCTAPAC Challengers Stage 1 - Knockout Stage - Day 1 will start on March 24 @ 11 AM GMT+8!Match 1: @fullsense_gg vs @Persija_Jkt Match 2: @ggBleed vs @MiTHeSports Match 3: @boomesportsid vs @XERXIAESPORTS Match 4: @pprxteam vs @SouthBuilt https://t.co/1GtFFHxDzj

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs details

Sixteen teams from several different sub-regions have made their way through to the Group-Stage. From there, only eight have qualified for the Playoffs. They will now compete to book their slot in the Rekjavik Masters.

Qualified teams

All 16 teams of the Group-Stage were divided into four groups. Two teams from each group have qualified for the Playoffs by playing through a double-elimination format.

Here are all the teams who have made their way through to the Playoffs:

Group A

  • Boom Esports
  • Made in Thailand

Group B

  • Paper Rex
  • Persija Esports

Group C

  • Bleed Esports
  • Xerxia Esports

Group D

  • Full Sense
  • South Built Esports
The Group Stage has come to a close, and we finally have our top 8 teams advancing to the Knockout Stage!- @boomesportsid - @pprxteam - @Persija_Jkt - @ggBleed - @fullsense_gg - @MiTHeSports - @XERXIAESPORTS - @SouthBuilt #VCTAPAC https://t.co/fuf9lIAbOs

Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs:

March 24, 2022

  • Full Sense vs Persija Esports - Upper Quarterfinals - 9.00 am IST
  • Bleed Esports vs Made in Thailand - Upper Quarterfinals - 12.00 pm IST
  • Boom Esports vs Xerxia Esports - Upper Quarterfinals - 3.00 pm IST
  • Paper Rex vs South Built Esports - Upper Quarterfinals - 6.00 pm IST

March 25, 2022

  • TBD - Upper Semi-Finals - 9.00 am IST
  • TBD - Upper Semi-Finals - 12.00 pm IST
  • TBD - Lower Round 1 - 3.00 pm IST
  • TBD - Lower Round 1 - 6.00 pm IST

March 26, 2022

  • TBD - Lower Round 2 - 9.00 am IST
  • TBD - Lower Round 2 - 12.00 pm IST
  • TBD - Upper Final - 3.00 pm IST
  • TBD - Lower Round 3 - 6.00 pm IST

March 27, 2022

  • TBD - Lower Final - 9.00 am IST
  • TBD - Grand Final - 12.00 pm IST
Only two teams will advance to Masters 1 to represent the region! Here is the #VCTAPAC Challengers - Stage 1 - Knockouts Bracket: https://t.co/K3o42iWXG7

Where to watch?

Valorant fans can enjoy all the action of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
