Valorant Cloudweaver skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

Valorant's new Battlepass has some amazing skins, and one of them is the Cloudweaver bundle. Valorant's Cloudweaver bundle has multiple weapon skins included in it, along with a brilliant card that gives player profiles a new personality. The collection is part of the Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass, which means it can be purchased at a price of 1,000 Valorant Points.

The Cloudweaver skin, unfortunately, has no other variants, but in this case, perhaps it is best for it to only have one color scheme. It was released on April 30, 2024, along with the new patch 8.08 update. Here's more on the bundle.

Brand new Cloudweaver skin bundle in Valorant: Weapons and design

The Cloudweaver skin has a very unique quality that is not often seen in many bundles featured in Valorant's Battlepasses. It does not have static images; instead, it features a Cloud-themed motion animation that makes it visually appealing.

Cloudweaver has an animation that's similar to the Comet bundle in this regard, since the only static offering in the Valorant Battlepass is the Tacti-Series bundle. The Cloudweaver skin also comes with a brilliant card and a spray to go along with its entire persona.

The cosmetics feature beautiful orange and deep blue cloud-themed designs with a pop of color. In terms matching, the skins would look great with Raze, since the Agent's design follows a similar color scheme and the Shorty and the Stinger are great weapons for close-range Satchel plays.

Weapons included in the Cloudweaver bundle

Here are all the weapons included in the Cloudweaver skin bundle.

Shorty

Stinger

Outlaw

Sheriff

Couldweaver is the type of skin one would opt for while making a themed collection. It would go well with the likes of Celestial, Kohaku and Matsuba, and also the Valiant Hero bundle; all of these carry a similar theme.

Cloudweaver Sheriff (Image via YouTube/@Dittozkul)

Unfortunately, the Cloudweaver skin bundle does not feature a knife; the melee for this Battlepass is featured in Valorant's Comet skin bundle instead. The Cloudweaver card can be obtained at Tier 4 in the Battlepass, and the Cloudweaver Shorty comes in right afterwards at Tier 5.

The Cloudweaver spray sits at Tier 12 in the Battlepass and the Stinger can be obtained at Tier 20. Next is the Cloudweaver Outlaw, which can be obtained at Tier 25, and finally, the Cloudweaver Sheriff can be obtained after getting to Tier 40.

It takes a little work to obtain all the items from the bundle. However, it certainly makes it worth the effort, and players also get plenty of other cosmetics on their way there. This makes it a win-win scenario.