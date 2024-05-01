Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass: Every spray, card, and gun buddy available in the game

Riot’s most anticipated Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass finally went live on servers on April 30, 2024. It consists of a significant amount of content, especially spray, player cards, and different gun buddies. Additionally, the main catch is the Battlepass skins are generally exclusive and they don’t make a comeback to the in-game shop or even during Night Markets, making them obtainable for a limited time only.
Let’s take a deep dive into all the cosmetics of Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass including alluring player cards, sprays, and extraordinary gun buddies.
Every Spray, Player card, and gun buddy available in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass
With the arrival of Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass, players can access a unique set of cosmetics where most of them are locked under the paid section while some are free to use. The Sprays add a distinct layer of intriguing effect inside the battlefield. The Player cards hold a unique identity for each contestant. The Gun buddies enhance the looks of your weapon.
Sprays available in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass
Here’s a detailed list of all the Sprays available in Valorant's Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass:
- No Spray Spray
- Tacti-Series Spray
- Cloudweaver Spray
- Comet Spray
- Where’s My Knife? Spray
- Sure You Can Spray
- No Bodyblock Spray
- Go Again? Spray
- One Correct Answer Spray
- Sip Of Joy Spray
- No. 1 Fan Spray
- Maybe Next Time Spray
- Wingman Wiggle Spray
- Boomtastic Spray
- Go Team Go Spray
Player Cards available in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass
Let’s look at all the Sprays available in Valorant Battlepass of Episode 8 Act 3:
- Cloudweaver Player Card
- Zero/Point Schema Player Card
- Build Your Own Vandal Player Card
- A Short Detour Player Card
- Comet Player Card
- Radiant Reaction Player Card
- Tacti-Series Player Card
- Clove ID Player Card
- Beware The Sentinels Player Card
- On The Edge Player Card
- A Charming Outlaw Player Card
- While It’s Hot Player Card
- Epilogue: Build Your Own Vandal Player Card
Gun buddies available in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass
Below is a list of all the Sprays available in Battlepass of Valorant Episode 8 Act 3:
- Head In The Clouds Buddy
- Episode 8//3 Coin Buddy
- Comet Buddy
- Mr. Takoyaki Buddy
- Light Stick Buddy
- Mini Mecha Buddy
- Beary Good Fortunate Buddy
- Tactic Kappa Buddy
- Sleepy Bruno Buddy
- Epilogue: Mini Mecha Buddy
As the Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass is live right now, players worldwide are certainly very excited about the cosmetics it possesses. Following the previous trends, it’s quite evident that the developers will include more cosmetics consisting of Player cards, gun buddies, and sprays during the ongoing season. Hence, this seems only the beginning.
