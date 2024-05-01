Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass: Every spray, card, and gun buddy available in the game

Riot’s most anticipated Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass finally went live on servers on April 30, 2024. It consists of a significant amount of content, especially spray, player cards, and different gun buddies. Additionally, the main catch is the Battlepass skins are generally exclusive and they don’t make a comeback to the in-game shop or even during Night Markets, making them obtainable for a limited time only.

Let’s take a deep dive into all the cosmetics of Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass including alluring player cards, sprays, and extraordinary gun buddies.

Every Spray, Player card, and gun buddy available in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass

With the arrival of Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass, players can access a unique set of cosmetics where most of them are locked under the paid section while some are free to use. The Sprays add a distinct layer of intriguing effect inside the battlefield. The Player cards hold a unique identity for each contestant. The Gun buddies enhance the looks of your weapon.

Sprays available in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass

Here’s a detailed list of all the Sprays available in Valorant's Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass:

No Spray Spray

Tacti-Series Spray

Cloudweaver Spray

Comet Spray

Where’s My Knife? Spray

Sure You Can Spray

No Bodyblock Spray

Go Again? Spray

One Correct Answer Spray

Sip Of Joy Spray

No. 1 Fan Spray

Maybe Next Time Spray

Wingman Wiggle Spray

Boomtastic Spray

Go Team Go Spray

Player Cards available in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass

Let’s look at all the Sprays available in Valorant Battlepass of Episode 8 Act 3:

Cloudweaver Player Card

Zero/Point Schema Player Card

Build Your Own Vandal Player Card

A Short Detour Player Card

Comet Player Card

Radiant Reaction Player Card

Tacti-Series Player Card

Clove ID Player Card

Beware The Sentinels Player Card

On The Edge Player Card

A Charming Outlaw Player Card

While It’s Hot Player Card

Epilogue: Build Your Own Vandal Player Card

Gun buddies available in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass

Below is a list of all the Sprays available in Battlepass of Valorant Episode 8 Act 3:

Head In The Clouds Buddy

Episode 8//3 Coin Buddy

Comet Buddy

Mr. Takoyaki Buddy

Light Stick Buddy

Mini Mecha Buddy

Beary Good Fortunate Buddy

Tactic Kappa Buddy

Sleepy Bruno Buddy

Epilogue: Mini Mecha Buddy

As the Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass is live right now, players worldwide are certainly very excited about the cosmetics it possesses. Following the previous trends, it’s quite evident that the developers will include more cosmetics consisting of Player cards, gun buddies, and sprays during the ongoing season. Hence, this seems only the beginning.

