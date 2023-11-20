Valorant Community Challenges: Start and end dates, rewards, and more

Valorant players might have come across pictures of player cards featuring Deadlock and Gekko and one with a cartoon version of Skye and Phoenix. If not, they would have surely encountered an adorable depiction of Wingman, one of Gekko's critters, pointing a gun at them. These surfaced during the reveal of Sentinels of Light 2.0 and bamboozled the community. More information regarding them was revealed earlier today.

To mark the end of 2023, Riot Games, the developer of Valorant, has brought a brand new phenomenon to the game: Community Challenges. This is a set of tasks that the playerbase must complete together. Such events are common in other games and often carry rewards and bonuses. The aforementioned goodies will be served as prizes for completing these challenges.

Valorant's Community Challenges will kick off on November 27 and end on December 15, 2023. This article will explore everything about it.

All Valorant Community Challenges and associated rewards

The Community Challenges will take place over three phases, each focusing on a different aspect of the game. Unsurprisingly, each will have its respective completion rewards. The three phases and their corresponding details are provided in the following sections.

Phase 1 // Gaining Approval in TDM // November 27, 10 am PT - December 4, 9:59 am PT

"Seal of Approval" gun buddy (Image via Riot Games)

As a community, play at least 555,555 matches of Team Deathmatch. Reward: "Seal of Approval" gun buddy.

Phase 2 // It’s In The Cards // December 4, 10 am PT - December 11, 9:59 am PT

"Not a Peep" player card and "VERSUS // Deadlock + Gekko" player card (Image via Riot Games)

Contribute to 500,300,100 kills with either a Vandal or Phantom in any mode. Reward: "Not a Peep" player card and "VERSUS // Deadlock + Gekko" player card.

Phase 3 // Spray and Pray // December 11, 10 am PT - December 15, 9:59 am PT

"Wingman" spray. (Image via Riot Games)

Earn 300,000,000 assists in any mode. Reward: "Wingman" spray.

How to collect Community Challenges rewards in Valorant

To collect these rewards, you must participate in the respective Community Challenges while they are active. This means as long as you play one Team Deathmatch in Phase 1, get one kill using the Phantom or the Vandal during the second phase, and get one assist during the third, you will receive all the rewards, provided the community reaches the goals.

