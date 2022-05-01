Valorant community criticises new Turkish Initiator agent Fade's in-game character design 

Fade, the new Valorant agent, arrived in Episode 4 Act 3, but many players criticized the Turkish initiator's in-game character design.

A Valorant player with a Reddit username, u/Sumbss, made a post analyzing and explaining the in-game model of Fade. The player compared the agent art with the character design and pointed out some major differences. The post contains all the "wrong" things that u/Sumbss felt and the agent presentation.

The community shared their opinion on the agent design. Many compared Fade's 2D and 3D designs, and some compared her to other agent designs in the game. They mostly pointed out the color and detailing differences, and further criticized the minimap icon design.

Valorant community share their disappointed with Fade's in-game model

Valorant players are not satisfied with the in-game character design of Fade. When compared to the other agents in the game, the player icon of the Turkish agent is "not very readable", as u/Sumbss mentioned in his post. This is well justified by the eye level differences when compared to other agents' player icons.

The player further compared the 2D art and 3D in-game model design and the key contrasts between the two. The 2D and 3D models of the agent have some major differences which many players are disappointed with. This can majorly be noticed when comparing the hair of both the models. The length of the white highlights in her hair are different in both the 2D and 3D designs. However, her hair's purple highlights are matched in her art and the in-game model.

Many others also criticized the agent's design in the comments, pointing out the dissimilarities in the 2D and 3D design.

Many Valorant players have also heavily criticized the mini map icon of Fade heavily. In the post, u/Sumbss included a prime example of it through a picture of it. There, all the agent icons looked identical even in low resolution. However, Fade could barely be identified in the minimap icon.

A large majority of players agreed with the criticism points mentioned in the post, and also shared their thoughts in the comments. However, the agent is new to the game. There might be updates in the future if the Riot Games' developers take into account the community feedback of the Turkish Initiator agent's in-game design.

