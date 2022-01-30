×
Valorant community weighs in on the controversy as T1 forced to forfeit to TSM in VCT NA Open Qualifier 1

Valorant community comments on T1's violation (Image via Sportskeeda)
Valorant community comments on T1's violation (Image via Sportskeeda)
Angshuman Dutta
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 30, 2022 04:18 PM IST
Controversy broke out in the Valorant community after T1 was accused of violating rules of fair play in their match against TSM in the lower bracket of the Valorant Champions Tour NA Open Qualifier 1. According to T1 steel, map 1 was supposedly won by T1 before Riot decided to look into the accusations.

NA VALORANT rn https://t.co/ypQBZbC3lB

TSM Subroza mentioned on his Twitter page that they were "playing vs a team that has their coach typing and probably talking to them mid-game gg 6v5" in response to one of his teammates mentioning ping issues. He further confirmed in the replies that T1's coach had said something in all chat during the match.

Valorant community reactions range from sympathy to jokes

TSM lost map 1 on Split to T1 by a 7-13 margin. They were then down 4-8 on the next map. They called for a tech pause soon after and several players tweeted during that. Upon being accused by XSET dephh of not wanting it enough, Subroza shot back that their tweets were regarding current issues and they wished to change.

Tweeting mid game for impressions whilst losing 🥸
Just stream man I get it you don’t want it enough
@dephhgg tweeting about issues happening, not for impression but to make a change. Wanted us to stay quiet play out and just lose! Yeah we'll do that and go stream after
https://t.co/p5ofnWm7Hh

The situation kept bubbling over as the community picked their sides and started spewing shade at each other over. T1's steel tweeted a sleeping emoji with a picture confirming that T1 had indeed won map 1 by 13-7.

https://t.co/fuS9mIgm1k

Soon after, it was stated that Riot was investigating the map 1 text because they were notified that T1 had allegedly violated communication rules that were in place.

Riot later came out with their competitive ruling and shared it on their official Champions Tour NA handle. It announced that T1 will be forfeiting the match for having violated section 7.2.11.

VCT Challengers Competitive Ruling: T1 https://t.co/GTkHsSTB4I

Professional players and the Valorant community have chimed in on the issue. TSM Wardell posted a picture related to the controversy that involved iBUYPOWER and steel in CS: GO with the caption - Help Sewer - referring to what the T1 coach possibly said in all chat.

"HELP SEWER" https://t.co/psgFWoK9Zo

Others joked about "coach diff" and added the coach as the sixth player on the sheet shared by steel. Some mocked TSM players for tweeting and others wondered if the ruling was harsh.

@JoshNissan >? https://t.co/PvkUnrb6EM
TSM Rossy is a tactical genius. He is best known for his signature tactic “Subroza go tweet”. He also has another known tactic called “Aleko please tweet about the ping diff”. What absolute legend, top 3 IGL for sure
Wait, you guys have to play an open qualifier? We just got a BYE
Unlucky for @T1, should just be a map imo

The event's drama reminds one about the Vivo Keyd issues during Valorant Champions. The Brazilian team was handed a competitive ruling that did not go down well with the fans from the region.

i love na

Riot's official response puts the issue to bed with respect to the match's outcome. It remains to be seen how the drama will unfold.

Edited by Srijan Sen
