Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan and Afghanistan Qualifiers 2: All 4 teams qualified for the Semi-Final

After the qualification of Salt Esports from the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan and Afghanistan Qualifiers 1, now it's time to find the second team from the region for the main event.

Fans have already found five teams for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. There are only three slots left for the main event and one will be coming through Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan and Afghanistan Qualifiers 2.

A total of 128 teams have registered for just one slot in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. After a series of qualifying rounds, only four teams are left in the competition. These top four teams will battle for their slot in the main event.

The champions of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 2 will qualify for the main event, whereas the second placed team will try its luck in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier.

Here are the four qualified teams for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 2 Semi-Final.

Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 2 Semi-Final is scheduled for August 4th

The top four teams of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 2 will face each other tonight to keep their VCC dream alive. Here are the teams who have made it to the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 2 Semi-final:

Team Exploit

After an unfortunate loss against Salt Esports in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 1 Semi-Final, Team Exploit came back stronger in the Qualifier 2. It has dominated the Pakistani Valorant scene in recent times as well.

Team Exploit secured a flawless win against Gladiator in the quarter-finals to make it to the semi-finals. The team won its first match on Split with a 13-1 scoreline followed by another 13-1 win on Bind in the second match.

Team Perfectionsits:

Team Perfectionists also secured a flawless victory against Team Aquiver in the quarter-finals. It won the first map on Ascent with a 13-7 scoreline and also dominated the second map on Bind by a 13-10 margin.

Team Perfectionists will face Team Exploit in the Semi-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 2.

Team Arrow:

Team Arrow was the runner-up of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 1. However, this time it will surely try to confirm a slot in the Main event by winning the tournament.

In the quarter-finals, the team stepped up to beat Team Soviet by a 2-0 scoreline. Team Arrow delivered a marvelous performance by winning on the first map on Haven with a 13-8 scoreline followed by a handsome victory on Split with a 13-6 masterclass.

Team Arrow (Image via Twitter/ Team Arrow)

MAXD Esports:

MAXD Esports was forced to forfeit its quarter-final match in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 1. However, the team came back in the Qualifier 2 to secure a place in the Main Event and qualified for the Semi-Final in a dominant fashion.

MAXD Esports beat Clarity in the quarter-finals. It won on both Haven and Bind with a 13-10 scoreline and will face Team Arrow in the semi-final.

We are back with #VCC #Pakistan & #Afghanistan Qualifier #2 of @nodwingaming’s #ValorantConquerorsChampionship starting Tomorrow! 🇵🇰🇦🇫

Semi-Finals:

💥Team Exploit

💥Team Perfectionists

💥Team Maxd

💥Team Arrow



Catch them LIVE tomorrow, 4th August, 5:00 PM PKT onwards 📺 pic.twitter.com/k6R8F51n9U — NODWIN Gaming South Asia (@NodwinSouthAsia) August 3, 2021

The semi-finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 2 will be played today. All matches will be broadcast on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul