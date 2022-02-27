Valorant Conquerors Championship: Velocity Gaming qualifies for VCT APAC Split 1 defeating Global Esports at Tripple OT

The entire journey of the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 to determine which team will get to represent themselves in the APAC Split 1 Playoff comes to a close today.

After a stellar head-to-head competition between the two Indian titans Velocity Gaming and Global Esports, only one came out on top. With an overall score of 1-2 in a best of three Grand Finals, Velocity Gaming earned its spot in the regional tournament by defeating Global Esports.

Thus, becoming the first team from the South Asian region to represent the nation of India in the VCT APAC Split 1 Playoff in 2022. However, as explained by Nodwin previously, the SA region will get two slots for APAC, leaving one more place for another team that qualifies through the Lower Bracket Finals.

Velocity Gaming becomes the first team to reach Valorant APAC Split 1 Playoff

The match between Velocity Gaming and Global Esports is considered the Val-Clasico of the community. This is similar to how Barcelona vs Real Madrid is called El Clasico in football.

Both these teams have faced-off multiple times, giving fans the experience of a lifetime. On February 26, 2022, these teams met again in the Grand Final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 in a best of three maps.

sidshots @sidshots



‍

@VltSentinel

@RushindraSinha

@NodwinGaming New business pitch , health insurance for VLT and GE fans. New business pitch , health insurance for VLT and GE fans.💔😮‍💨@VltSentinel@RushindraSinha@NodwinGaming

Manoj Kasyap @VltSentinel AM NOT CRYING YOU ARE . OFF TO THAILAND FOR APAC!! AM NOT CRYING YOU ARE . OFF TO THAILAND FOR APAC!!

The first of the Grand Finals between the two kicked off on map Haven with Valocity Gaming on Attack. The first half of the map ended with a close score with Global Esports on 5 rounds win, while Velocity had won 7 of them.

However, the match got even more interesting as Velocity Gaming completely dominated Global Esports once they switched to the defender side. In turn, made the scoreboard 13-5 and took the first map lead in the match.

However, Global Esports didn’t plan on giving the opposing side an easy win as they retaliated back on map Breeze. The first half looked similar to what had happened on the last map. However, Global Esports was in the lead as they attacked first this time.

VALORANT India Updates @valornews_india

VLT are the first team to qualify for APAC from SA.

#VCC2022 Val Clasico never disappoints! 🥶VLT are the first team to qualify for APAC from SA. Val Clasico never disappoints! 🥶VLT are the first team to qualify for APAC from SA.#VCC2022

Soon after that Global Esports dominated the second half like a VLT. They concluded the map with a score of 13-6, making an overall map score of 1-1 on both sides. Map three of the match was thus far the most intense battle between the teams as they were not ready to give up yet.

In the first half on the map, Icebox looked in favour of Velocity Gaming as they ended it with a score of 8-4. However, that didn’t mean they still had the map yet. Global Esports soon got rid of the difference in the scoreboard and took the match to overtime by ending it at 12-12 on each side.

However, Velocity Gaming finally took their spot in the VVCT APAC Split 1 Playoff by defeating Global Esports in a triple-overtime battle. As a result, the team became the first Valorant team from SA to get APAC representation.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar