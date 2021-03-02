Ranking the controller agents in Valorant

Valorant is adding another controller agent, Astra, with the release of Act 2 of Episode 2.

Controllers are responsible for cutting off opponents’ sightlines. These agents are often equipped with smokes and walls to block vision from certain angles.

With four controller agents in Valorant now, and a relatively recent patch to Omen and Brimstone, players have many options to choose from. Typical team compositions usually consist of just one controller agent, and there are many factors to consider at the agent selection menu.

Valorant controller agent tier list

S Tier

Brimstone

Brimstone has the most stalling power in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Brimstone received a pretty substantial buff to kick off Episode 2. With an increased duration to his Sky Smokes, and the ability to place them from further away, Brimstone is excellent at cutting off vision. Not to mention, he can place three Sky Smokes simultaneously.

Of all the controller agents in Valorant, Brimstone has the most stalling power. Incendiary, which allows him to shoot a Molotov, can keep enemies from pushing during site pushes and retakes. Once players begin to play Brimstone a lot, they can start learning advanced molly lineups to stall bomb defuses.

Brimstone’s ultimate ability, Orbital Strike, afflicts damage to the selected area. Gamers can use this ability to flush enemies out of a corner or even delay bomb defuses. Combining a Molotov with an Orbital Strike can be the ultimate stall against opponents attempting to retake a site.

It’s relatively easy to learn to play Brimstone. His signature ability and his ultimate goal let players precisely place his ability with a map. Although his lineups may take a bit of practice, he’s a great starter agent.

With long-lasting smokes and strong stalling power, Brimstone is certainly a S-Tier controller agent in Valorant.

A Tier

Astra

Astra is the newest addition to the Valorant agent roster. It's difficult to assess precisely what tier Astra belongs to, but her abilities seem to be strong.

Astra is the newest addition to the Valorant agent roster. It’s difficult to assess precisely what tier Astra belongs to, but her abilities seem to be strong.

To use her abilities, she must first go into Astral Form. Astra can place Stars on the map in this form, allowing her to use her three primary abilities.

Her Gravity Well pulls in enemies and makes them more vulnerable to damage.

Nova Pulse allows Astra to concuss players within a Star’s proximity. No damage will be done to players, but they will be briefly concussed.

Her signature ability, which acts as a smoke, can be activated from one of her Stars on the map.

Astra’s abilities allow her to be versatile on the battlefield. She can play well off her teammates in many situations. She can even dissipate her Stars on the map and place another after a short delay.





I'm certain I can teach you something new, check it out!https://t.co/QCH2bnjQ3U — Liquid Mendo (@Mendo) March 1, 2021

Once players become more familiar with Astra, she could move into the S-Tier rank. On the other hand, she could be a bit overpowered in her early stages, causing Riot to nerf her kit slightly.

Omen

Omen excels in many categories in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Omen was recently nerfed due to the lack of economic demand from his kit. Riot Games increased his Paranoia price from 200 credits to 400 credits, and his smokes don’t travel as fast anymore.

Despite these changes, Omen is still an exceptional agent in Valorant. His kit can still mostly accommodates specific playstyles better than other controller agents. Since Omen has recurring smokes through his Dark Cover ability, he’s the go-to agent for stealth. Omen can fake site pushes and make his way past Sentinel traps.

Omen’s teleport ability, Shrouded Step, can help him escape from sticky situations. Additionally, he can play off-angles to catch enemies off guard for quick picks.

He has unrivaled outplay potential with his teleporting, especially when using his ultimate ability, From the Shadows. It allows him to teleport anywhere on the map, relocating himself or playing for intel.

Omen may not be the premier agent for quick site executes, but he excels in many categories in Valorant.

B - Tier

Viper

(Image via Riot Games)

Viper, despite buffs to her kit, hasn’t truly found her place in any Valorant meta. This doesn’t mean she doesn’t have her strengths.

Viper’s post-plant strength is underrated in Valorant. Her Snake Bite, combined with her Poison Orb, can stall enemies from defusing the bomb while the timer runs out.

Viper requires extensive knowledge of one-ways and molly lineups to really be effective. Unlike the other controller agents, Viper has to throw her “smoke” rather than simply place it through an interface. Inexperienced players will have a hard time playing this agent.

A Viper buff in Valorant in the upcoming act doesn’t seem unlikely. Her pick rate, especially as a controller, is already low, even without Astra’s addition. She may need a substantial buff, or a quality of life change, to be inserted into the current Valorant meta.

Each controller in Valorant can thrive in different scenarios. However, some are objectively better in certain areas and on specific maps. There’s no telling when the meta will shift or if an agent will be nerfed or buffed.

