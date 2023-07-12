Valorant Deadlock: All voice lines and interactions

Deadlock is the latest playable character added to Riot Games' popular 5v5 online shooter Valorant. The Norwegian operative is the fifth Sentinel in-game and is currently available for players to unlock. There was much hype surrounding Deadlock and her abilities, although it remains to be seen how she fares down the line. With her voice lines and interactions now available, the Valorant community can learn more about how she fits in the overarching narrative.

Riot Games have steadily added new Agents to the Valorant roster for players to unlock and utilize in-game. The introductions of these Agents are also accompanied by interesting character trailers. Furthermore, their voice lines and Agent interactions provide insights regarding their background stories in Valorant, in-game lores, personality quirks, and more.

Every available Deadlock voice line and agent interaction in Valorant

All the available Deadlock voice lines in various situations in Valorant are as follows (courtesy of Valorant wiki):

Pick Valorant Agent

“Death is not an option.”

GravNet

Cast

“No escape.”

“Throwing net.”

GravNet with Sonic Sensor

“I hear you, I catch you.”

Kill afflicted enemy

“And stay down.”

“Quarry killed.”

“Gotchu!”

Sonic Sensor

Cast

“Sound sensor up.”

“Listening.”

Destroyed

“Sensor destroyed.”

“Sensor down.”

Triggered

“No surprises.”

“Sensor tripped.”

Barrier Mesh

Cast

“Barrier deployed.”

“Blocking movement.”

Unviable cast

“Deployment failed.”

Annihilation

Ally Cast

“Pull them to their grave!”

Enemy Cast

“My territory, my rules!”

Missed

“Nothing there.”

Enemy Captured

(Ally) “Reeling them in.”

(Enemy) “I have them now!”

Kill

“They couldn’t save you!”

“Struggle no longer!”

“You are unmade!”

“Your story ends here!”

Destroyed

“Target escaped.”

Resurrected

“Hva i helvete? Where was I?” ~ (“What the hell? Where was I?”)

Deadlock Buy Phase voices lines in Valorant

Match Start

“Nanowire armed and ready, kom igjen dere.” ~ (“Nanowire armed and ready, come on guys”)

“Trust me, we can get this job done.”

“The greatest battles ever fought are written in story books. May they write about this one.”

“As long as I live, so does every Ståljeger before me. To battle, my sisters.”

“Ammunition, time, life. These are all resources; spend them wisely.”

“Oh, there’s only five of them? Kjedelig.”

“Here again, we face our death. And again, we will defy it.”

“The weight of our mission is upon us now.”

On Attack

“Ready up! First, we put them on their heels, then, we put them in the ground.”

On Defense

“Let them come, eagerness will undo them.”

Icebox

“The crisp air, the crunch of ice… Reminds me of home.”

Round Start

“Make them regret their choice of profession.”

“Their death demands our attention.”

“There’s no need for the enemy to suffer. Kill them fast.”

“You’re all more important than words on the brief. Look out for each other.”

“Vær forsiktig, the battlefield changes with every play.” ~ (“Be careful, the battlefield changes with every play.”)

“They think themselves our equals? They are mistaken.”

“Combat is a means to an end. And we are the means.”

Last round won

“Add a tally to the board.”

“Remember what worked and test them again.”

“A momentary win, let us make it permanent.”

Last round won while in lead

“I was told this was a challenging mission.”

“Da var vi midt i smørøye, good stuff.”

“I’ve taken walks more dangerous than this.”

“Okay, we’re doing well but keep focused. Adrenaline is a dangerous thing.”

Making a comeback

“They have not won yet.”

“And so the battlefield changes.”

“Now they have a reason to be afraid.”

Last round in the half

“Spend wisely or spend foolishly, just spend.”

“Buy the best gear before it’s too late.”

Match Point

“Careful now. Their desperation will be dangerous.”

“Dirtbra, that was good. Now, we end this.”

Spike forgotten

“Of all the stuff we need, the spike is pretty high on the list, er den ikke?.”

(“Of all the stuff we need, the spike is pretty high on the list, isn’t it?”)

“Spike. We forgot the spike.”

Barrier Down

“No mercy this time.”

“Do they think we yield? Å nei da.”

“Push through any doubt.”

“Kom igjen, cut them down.”

(“Come on, cut them down.”)

“Look for an opening.”

“They’ll learn, eventually.”

“Funnel them to me.”

“Their will is broken.”

“Watch every angle.”

“I will not be beaten.”

“We must adapt.”

“Stay strong.”

“Bring your best.”

“I will not die today.”

“Ut på tur, aldri sur”

“It begins.”

“With me.”

“No heroics, follow protocol.”

“Focus.”

Deadlock Kill voice lines in Valorant

“One less.”

“Okay!”

“Kill confirmed.”

“Target down.”

“Scratch one.”

“Hostile down.”

“Problem solved.”

“So long.”

“Ha det bra.” ~ (“Goodbye.”)

“Hmmph.”

Headshot

“Midt i smørøyet.” ~ (bullseye)

“It’s a kindness.”

“Clean kill.”

“Die and be done.”

“Headshot!”

"Good riddance."

Melee

“Struck down.”

“Keep your distance.”

Triple

“Three down.”

Quadra

“Four down.”

Last kill

“All enemies accounted for.”

“They’re done.”

“Dra til helvete.” ~ (“Go to hell.”)

“Go and meet your maker.”

Last kill melee

“Let me get that close, and you’re already dead.”

Last kill enemy MVP

“And that was your best one, huh?”

“Your strongest was not enough.”

One kill remaining (game-mode specific)

“Final quarry.”

“One more.”

Spike

Defuse resumed

“Back to the important part.”

“Now I can focus.”

Defuse time running out

“Iselin, dette får du til.”

(“Iselin, you can do this.”)

“Not today, come on.”

Defuse successful

“Phew. Det var nære på! All is well.”

(“Phew. That was close! All is well.”)

“Spike defused. Returning to post.”

Round End

Ace

“A jotun couldn’t kill me, what chance did they have?”

(“A giant couldn’t kill me, what chance did they have?”)

“Try it again, the end will be the same.”

“There is no hiding from a Ståljeger!”

(“There is no hiding from a Steel Hunter!””)

“Is there no one else?”

Clutch

“I do not break.”

“That was quite fun.”

“I know how to fend for myself.”

“I have seen death and I am not impressed.”

Flawless

“Perfectly done.”

“Five in, five out.”

“And you’re all safe! Very good.”

Low HP

“I told you I would not die today.”

“I’m keeping my grave empty, tusen takk.”

(“I’m keeping my grave empty, thank you.”)

Thrifty

Imagine if we had good weapons.

Match End

Match Win

“This is our victory.”

“Pack your bags, tally your kills. We’re heading home.”

“Å fy faen! Well done.”

(“Holy shit! Well done.”)

Runner Up

“Again, while my blood is still pumping.”

“There’s still room for improvement. Why not start now?”

Agent-specific interactions for Deadlock in Valorant

Breach

(Ally) Knock them senseless, Breach. [Barrier Down]

(Ally) Not bad, Breach. A little messy, but not bad. [Commend]

(Ally) Hi, Breach. Nothing too crazy this time, yeah? I prefer writing a simple mission report. [Match start]

(Ally) Breach, between us. We have three very strong arms, don’t we? [Round start]

(Enemy) Leave Breach to me. [Barrier down]

(Enemy) Maybe next time, ponytail. [Last kill]

(Enemy) They brought Breach? A herregud, I feel the headache already. [Match start]

(Enemy) Make no mistake. Their Breach hides behind the chaos. [Round start]

Deadlock

(Enemy) Leave Deadlock to me. I know how she thinks. I know her weaknesses. [Match start]

(Enemy) "Jeg er lei for det, one of us had to fall." ~ ("Sorry, one of us had to fall.") [Last kill]

Fade

(Ally) Fade, now you’re just showing off. [Commend]

(Ally) Fade, if you run short on nightmare, seek me out. I will gladly share mine. [Match start]

(Enemy) Take a nap. [Kill]

Gekko

(Ally) Gekko, keep a tight leash on those creatures… for their sake. [Match start]

(Enemy) Their Gekko is mine. [Barrier down]

(Enemy) Gekko down. [Kill]

(Enemy) I warned you. [Last kill]

(Enemy) That Gekko gambles his own life for those creatures. He couldn’t make the hard choice, I will. [Match start]

(Enemy) Neutralize the enemy Gekko, and you neutralize his creatures. [Round start]

Harbor

(Ally) Harbor, where the hell did you train? [Commend]

(Enemy) Harbor can splash about all he wants. It won’t shield them forever. [Round start]

KAY/O

(Ally) Technology at its finest. Well done, KAY/O. [Commend]

(Ally) KAY/O, join me on the line. We do not flinch in the face of death. [Match start]

(Enemy) Scrap metal. [Kill]

(Enemy) I will disassemble their war machine. [Round start]

Skye

(Ally) Skye, let’s hunt. [Barrier down]

(Ally) Skye? You would have made a fine ståljeger. [Commend]

(Ally) Skye, no matter where you start the fight, we finish it together. [Match start]

(Ally) Skye, don’t get shot. I need my hiking buddy in tip-top shape. [Round start]

(Enemy) Got Skye. [Kill]

Sova

(Ally) Sova, with me. [Barrier down]

Viper

(Enemy) Their Viper will try to separate us. Stay focused, stay together. [Match start]

The Valorant community is slowly gearing up toward the third chapter of the Valorant Champions, slated to begin on August 6, 2023, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT This is where champions are made.



VALORANT Champions 2023 is coming to Los Angeles in August. It all starts at the Shrine Expo Hall and ends at the Kia Forum. Get the details with Anna and Leo. This is where champions are made.VALORANT Champions 2023 is coming to Los Angeles in August. It all starts at the Shrine Expo Hall and ends at the Kia Forum. Get the details with Anna and Leo. https://t.co/YhCOrboRnc

Riot Games mentioned that the Valorant Champions 2023 Collection Bundle will be officially revealed later this month on July 31. The unique and exclusive bundle has been an ever-present cosmetic set, accompanying each of the previous Valorant Champions.

