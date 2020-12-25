Valorant has become one of the most famous team-based competitive FPS game within months of launch.

Recently, a lot of players have been complaining about the ranking system in Valorant. Some players are feeling like the ranking system is unbalanced. It takes a lot of grinding to climb out of the lower ranks, and it is quite easy to get demoted as well.

The rank of a player is determined by a player’s performance in a competitive ranked match, and it may change depending on their performance in the recent matches. There are a total of 13 ranks ranging from Iron 1 to Radiant.

Riot Games Dev addresses the Valorant ranking system

On the Recent Ask Valorant, the developers addressed the issues regarding the ranking system in Valorant. The question was asked as to why the current ranking system feels so harsh.

It's time for another Ask VALORANT. This week, you asked about plans for rank system changes, another surrender vote, and story mode.



Read our answers here: https://t.co/6RS1Xk6b7R pic.twitter.com/gcBAJNGsCP — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 24, 2020

The developer acknowledges the complaints by saying:

"Our rank distribution bands are unforgiving and we have limited protection against rank demotion. We’ve been feeling this ourselves."

He further adds that the team has already made some changes to address the issues with patch 1.14, and promises more changes with Episode 2.

He further elaborates, that with patch 1.14’s update, the developers have updated the rank distribution system to make it easier to climb out of lower ranks. The number of players in Iron has been reduced significantly and there has been in increase in the number of players in bronze to Diamond.

With Episode 2, which is scheduled to arrive in early January with Patch 2.0, the developers will be adding increased protection for rank demotions. There will also be some initial buffer room after gaining a rank. The Valorant developer team will also be adding major changes to the ranking system, which would be disclosed in due time.

A potential new ranking system was recently data-mined. This information significantly reinforces the data. However, nothing can be confirmed until official word is out on the matter.

Be it a deeper dive into the lore, an Introduction of the 14th Valorant agent, or a potential new ranked system, players cannot wait for EpIsode 2 of Valorant.