Valorant’s 14th Agent might be called Yruei

Valorant has become a fan favorite within months of its launch and has only begun to dive deep into its lore and world.

Valorant is an agent-driven game. Players select from a vast roster of unique agents, each with uniques abilities to utilize in the game. Each Agent can be sorted into one of 4 types: Duelist, Initiator, Sentinel, or Controller. A new agent is introduced with each act, periodically. Currently, there are 13 valorant agents. 4 Duelists, 3 Initiators, 3 Sentinels, and 3 Controllers.

According to the lore, all of the agents are part of the Valorant Protocol, which is formed to protect Radianite from Kingdom Corporation and their nefarious use of it. Some agents have supernatural abilities that they have gained from Raidanite and are referred to as Radiant, others utilize Radianite in their weapons and gadgets.

There was a rumor that the 14th Valorant agent might be called Shatter, based on an old data-mined character model, however, it was shut down pretty soon by ex-Riot Games lead character designer Ryan 'Morello' Scott. He confirmed Shatter was a scrapped agent long ago.

Super old cancelled characters. I've talked a bunch on my stream about Crusader getting the axe. Y'all reading too much into files - lots of stuff cut from the game over time https://t.co/goz3I3hiwJ — Taco Belle Delphine (@MorelloNMST) July 20, 2020

The name is Yruei - Valorant's Agent Yruei.

Riot Games has been dropping a lot of hints regarding Agent 14, both in-game and on other sources. There were a few official silhouette wallpapers, a couple of easter eggs on the Icebox map, a few hints hidden in the Dev Diaries, and The hint that he will be a Duelist.

The name Yruei originates from Japanese folklore, dating back to the late 17th century, at the heights of the Edo period. The name Yruei (幽霊) consists of two Kanji; 幽 (yū), meaning "faint" or "dim", and 霊 (rei), meaning "soul" or "spirit".Yruei is a Japanese sprite thought to barred from a peaceful afterlife. According to Wikipedia:

“If the person dies, however, in a sudden or violent manner such as murder or suicide, if the proper rites have not been performed, or if they are influenced by powerful emotions such as a desire for revenge, love, jealousy, hatred or sorrow, the reikon(霊魂) is believed to transform into a yūrei which can then bridge the gap back to the physical world.”

In the recent end of the year Dev Diary by the creative director of Valorant, David Nottingham, there were five images teasing the lore. Among them, an image showed cam footage of a plane along with four callsigns; PHX for Phoenix, VPR for Viper, KJY for Killjoy, and YRU which does match up with the rumored name Yruei.

Valorant Image by Riot Games

Reddit user u/ImTheSpartan has discovered some interesting easter eggs in Valorant on Icebox, including samurai armor in different locations. The samurai armor could hint at agent Yruei’s potential Japanese origin.

Image by u/ImTheSpartan

Fans also noticed blue-flamed footsteps in valorant on the icebox. On their own, they might seem inconsequential, however, according to Japanese folklore:

Yūrei are frequently depicted as being accompanied by a pair of floating flames or will o' the wisps (hitodama in Japanese) in eerie colors such as blue, green, or purple. These ghostly flames are separate parts of the ghost rather than independent spirits

It is quite possible that Agent Yruei is radiant and blue flames are part of his abilities, similar to Phoenix’s orange flame.

There was also a leaked character image with blue hair from Valorrant Brazil. If that image belongs to Yruei, it would seem blue is a significant color in the character design.

After following all these easter eggs through, the majority of the fans are fairly certain that the 14th Valroant agent would be called Yruei, and he's likely to originate from Japan.

Until official confirmation, nothing can be said with absolute certainty. However, one thing is for sure; fans can’t wait for the next Valorant act to begun and the 14th Agent to debut.