Valorant Dolmir's Revenge collection release date and time

The Dolmir's Revenge collection in Valorant will be the premium skin bundle accompanying the release of Season 25 Act 6, and will be available starting 2 pm PDT on October 16, 2025. This is a mythology-themed collection and will feature four gun skins and a melee.This article covers the release dates and times of Valorant's Dolmir's Revenge collection.When does Valorant's Dolmir's Revenge collection come out in all regions?The Dolmir's Revenge bundle will be out one day after the beginning of S25A6, starting 2 pm PDT on October 16, 2025.The following are the local times when the skins will hit the in-game shop in different regions:US (West): 2 pm PDT (October 16, 2025)US (East): 5 pm EDT (October 16, 2025)Brazil: 6 pm UTC-3 (October 16, 2025)UK: 10 pm BST (October 16, 2025)Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 11 pm CEST (October 16, 2025)India: 2:30 am IST (October 17 2025)China (Beijing): 5 am CST (October 17, 2025) [tentative]Korea and Japan: 6:00 am KST/JST (October 17, 2025)There might be a small update download required before you can access this cosmetic set.Everything we know about the Dolmir's Revenge collection in ValorantThe following weapons will be included in the skin collection:VandalGuardianOdinClassicMelee (dual wield)Each skin will have four different variants, which are:AmberMagentaGreenBlueInterestingly, this is the first time you will be able to switch between these variants while a round is going on by using the inspect mechanism. It goes without saying that the skins will also come with custom sound effects.Coming to the price, nothing has been shared by Riot Games on that. However, it can be expected to be an Exclusive-tier item, with each gun skin costing close to 3,000 Valorant Points, and the melee going up to 6,000 VP when purchased separately. Additionally, the variants must be unlocked using Radianite Points.Check out the massive changes brought about by the Valorant Patch 11.08.