Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass: Aimbot and Skin Bait player cards reference community memes

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass will arrive next week on September 8, 2021, with a new collection of player cards, gun buddies, sprays, and weapon skins.

Valorant has gained massive popularity in the past year which has led to the creation of a large community. The Valorant community plays a vital role as it indulges in discussions about the game and helps in giving feedback to improve the game.

However, one more thing that the community involves itself in is memes and jokes. The Valorant community has come up with random memes on the internet based around the game. However, some have emerged to be the popular ones, like the “Revive me Jett” joke.

Like previous battlepasses, the developers have taken inspiration from the Valorant community memes this time to design battlepass items. Previously in Episode 2 Act 2, the “Revive me Jett” and “Good job, Paul!” were the two sprays which have references to real-life memes from the Valorant community.

Riot devs talk about how community memes inspired certain Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass cosmetics

Weapon skin is well-crafted by developers with shiny textures and animations. A large section of the community is attracted to these skins, and they have also found a way to make memes and jokes about it.

The Aimbot and Skin Bait player card in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 (Image via Riot Games)

The following are the three player cards in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 that have references to community memes:

Aimbot player card is referencing the community rumour and players who believed the gun skins have aimbot which helps them in getting better aim.

Skin Bait player card is referencing the skin bait, a popular strategy that was discovered by the Reddit user u/nxfxrius, where the players drop weapon skin with few bullets and hide in a corner. As the enemy comes to pick it up, the player can get hold of him.

Epilogue: Skin Bait player card

This time in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2, developers have found a way to use the aimbot and skin bait jokes as their inspiration to make the battlepass cosmetics. Valorant’s art lead Sean Mario said:

“For the accessories, we tried to incorporate a lot more jokes and memes into this battlepass, especially since players really seemed to enjoy some of the more meme stuff we’d put into others.”

Further, Valorant’s senior producer Preeti Khanolkar also added,

“There’s a few sprays and cards inspired by community jokes or memes, but I’ll let the community guess which ones those are.”

