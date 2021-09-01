Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: First battlepass to feature "a Phantom, Vandal and Operator skin"

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 is all set to be released on September 8, 2021 with a new battlepass for the players.

Like previous acts in Valorant, the upcoming Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass will also consist of new in-game cosmetics like weapon skins, sprays, player cards, gun buddies and more for players. It will have both paid and unpaid items.

Valorant developers have put in efforts to bring new and exciting skins for players in the battlepass. However, there is a huge process that the developers need to go through.

Like “Revive Me Jett” spray and “Good Job, Paul!” player cards in Act 2 Episode 2, the Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass also brought up new items inspired by the community. The developers also revealed their hurdles, goals and the conceptualization of the Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass.

Developers talk about their goals and inspiration behind designing the Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass

Player cards in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass. (Image via Riot Games)

The Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass will have a Phantom, Vandal and Operator skin together for the first time since the game’s release. Along with that, the battle will also bring new weapon skins like Artisan, Nitro and Varnish.

In context to that, Sean Marino, Valorant’s Art Lead, explained their goal while envisioning the Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass. He said:

“This is the first battlepass to feature a Phantom, Vandal and Operator skin. Artisan and Varnish should feel like they’re made of luxury high-end materials, while Nitro is very graphic and flashy. For the accessories, we tried to incorporate a lot more jokes and memes into this battlepass, especially since players really seemed to enjoy some of the more meme stuff we’d put into others.”

The Senior Producer of Valorant, Preeti Khanolkar, talked about the ideation behind the battlepass items. She credited Valorant community jokes and memes as the inspiration behind some sprays and player cards. She also spoke about some of the key highlights of the Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass.

Khanolkar said:

“The Follow Me Buddy is probably the best buddy we’ve ever put in a battlepass, so I suggest paying close attention to it. The Versus // Phoenix + Phoenix card is a really satisfying card to add since it ties back to the cinematic we released a few months ago and it’s something we’ve hinted at in a previous battlepass through the Broken Mirrors card.”

Speaking of the player card series, developers plan to continue the Map Schema, Weapon Manufacturer Schema, and Versus cards series. Moreover, like the Unstoppable Reyna card in Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass, there will be an Unstoppable Viper and Phoenix card soon in future, as Preeti Khanolkar said. She further added:

“We’re trying to create more “series” content so that players who enjoy collecting items can add to their collections. Some examples of these are the Map Schema, Weapon Manufacturer Schema, and Versus cards.”

