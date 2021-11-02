Valorant Episode 3 agent guide: Who are the best Initiators in the game?

Valorant has a total of four agent classes that define their entire role in the game. In Valorant, Initiators are considered firestarters for beginning a gunfight and thereby benefiting the whole team.

Valorant provides four Initiator agents in the game who are well equipped to act as a catalyst when taking a gunfight. The four Initiator agents of Valorant Protocol are:

Breach

Skye

KAY/O

Sova

Every Initiator is well suited with any duelist in Valorant, so they are seen as a welcome addition to every team combination. However, not every Initiator agent compares to each other, as some may appear to be more preferable to others.

This article will focus on all these Initiators from Valorant’s third episode and tier listing them all.

Valorant Episode 3 Initiator tier list

4) KAY/O

KAY/O's suppression ability is powerful to disable any enemies (Image via Riot Games)

The Radiant hunter robot made his debut recently with Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 1 update. His ability to suppress multiple enemies at once and get revived when using his ultimate makes him quite fearsome to anyone.

Over time, his usefulness doesn't seem to compare up to other Initiators in the game, however, he does manage to pull off great feats overall.

3) Breach

Stunning is Breach's speciality which makes him a viable addition to the team (Image via Riot Games)

Breach’s performance in Valorant was quite bad when he was first released with the game launch. With multiple buffs and changes over several months, Breach has become a great Initiator who is always ready to take on his enemies.

Breach’s Rolling Thunder and Aftershock abilities, combined with his flashes, can give friendly agents a huge boost when entering a bomb site and help win the match with ease.

2) Sova

Sova's intel gathering will always remain unmatched (Image via Riot Games)

Information plays a crucial role in Valorant and Sova does a great job of doing it with his Recon bolts and Owl Drone. Furthermore, Sova's ultimate ability and shock bolts allow him to bite his enemies when their locations are revealed.

For a long time, Sova has managed to remain as one of the best agents in Valorant Protocol, and his helpfulness to the team has kept him in everyone’s heart till now.

1) Skye

Skye's all-round abilities make her a perfect agent in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

As of now, Skye is living up to the title of best Initiator agent in Valorant’s third episode. Her Trailblazer and Seeker abilities play as the ultimate tool for gaining information, while her Guiding Light ability is ready to flash her enemies on command.

All these abilities already make her an ideal Initiator agent in Valorant. However, her extra ability to also heal her teammates makes her ideal for all types of situations.

As these agents play a huge role of support and can adapt to almost any type of situation if they want, initiators can be flexible with almost any type of team composition. All of these benefits distinguish the Initiators class, which is why they can be found in almost every competitive match queue.

