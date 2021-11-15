Valorant episode 3 tier list: 5 best agents after the addition of Chamber

Valorant is all set to introduce another new agent, Chamber, with patch 3.10 this coming Wednesday. Chamber will be the Valorant's 17th agent who will join the Sentinel roster alongside Cypher, Killjoy, and Sage.

With the addition of a new agent, the developers have always tried to shift the meta a bit. With Chamber almost on its way, players can expect a tweak in the meta this time as well.

Top five agents in Valorant after the arrival of the upcoming patch 3.10:

Here are the top five agents in Valorant after the addition of Chamber in Episode 3:

1) Reyna

Reyna in Valorant (Image via Riot)

Reyna is one of the Duelists in the game. Using her leer, dismissal, and healing abilities, Reyna can help her team to take control of the site.

Even after the meta shift, it is expected that the usage of Reyna will not be changed. She will surely be one of the primary picks for players in the upcoming patch as well.

2) Sova

Sova in Valorant (Image via Riot)

Sova is one of the most important agents in the game to gather information about the locations of enemies. The Initiator agent is helpful in scouting the map and locating enemies.

Sova's shock dart and ultimate can cause damage to opponents, and by using them players can clear out corners for their team. It is expected that Sova will belong in S-tier in the upcoming patch as well.

3) Astra

Astra in Valorant (Image via Riot)

Astra is currently one of the most popular Controller agents in Valorant. Players prefer to go up with Astra over other Controller agents as she offers more dynamic gameplay.

Astra's Gravity Well and Nova Pulse help her and her teammates take down opposition easily, while her Nebula is utilized to block the vision of the enemies. Astra will be a top pick after the update as well.

4) Skye

Skye in Valorant (Image via Riot)

Skye is one of the most versatile agents in the game. Skye's Trailblazer and Guiding Light, along with her ultimate, can be used to track enemies' presence. She can heal her teammates in-game as well, which gives her team an extra advantage.

Skye is an Initiator in Valorant. However, utilizing her abilities players can use her as a pseudo-Duelist or second-Duelist.

5) Chamber

Chamber in Valorant (Image via Riot)

Chamber will surely be an S-tier agent in Valorant. Judging Chamber's abilities, it is expected that he will be more of an aggressive Sentinel in the game.

Chambers' quick teleporting ability will be helpful for the team's snipers as well. His other abilities and ultimate will be very helpful in the low economic round (where players save their economy for a better buy in the next round).

These are some of the agents that will be most popular in the upcoming patch. However, depending on the map and playing style of the players, it can vary as well.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

