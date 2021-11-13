Raze vs Reyna in Valorant: How different are the two agents?

Valorant has a huge range of agents with unique abilities, which require different skill sets to play perfectly in the game.

Among all the agent roles in Valorant, duelist agents are best suited for players with an aggressive playstyle. However, to use their abilities, players need to have different skills, depending on the agent. Duelist agents like Reyna and Raze can allow them to entry frag and initiate fights with enemies, but both have their differences in terms of skills, gameplay, and more.

This article will compare Reyna and Raze in Valorant based on the facts, abilities, skills, and more.

Raze vs Reyna in Valorant: Facts, abilities, skills and pick rate

Raze

Raze, the Brazilian duelist agent in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Facts

Since: Beta

Role: Duelist

Origin: Brazil

Abilities

Basic Ability 1 (C): Boom Bot

A bot that travels and chases the enemies nearby. It explodes when near them and causes heavy damage.

Basic Ability 2 (Q): Blast Pack

It sticks to the surface and explodes to cause damage to the enemies and help the agent and its allies in mobility.

Signature Ability (E): Paint Shells

A grenade that explodes twice and causes damage to the enemies. The ability recharges after every two kills.

Ultimate Ability (X): Showstopper

An explosive rocket launcher that generates after every eight ultimate points earned in the game but remains for a limited time. When it is shot, it causes massive damage to the enemies in that area.

Skills

Raze is equipped with all the explosive abilities in her toolkit. Her abilities allow her to entry-frag and cause deal damage to the enemies. Apart from that, her boom bot ability also detects enemies from a distance, whereas her blast pack helps her mobility.

Raze’s ability makes her a perfect fit for both attack and defense. In attacks, she can easily entry frag into the site with her boom bot and blast pack. In defense, Raze can delay a heavy push into the site and fetch easy kills to her abilities.

Pick rate

In Valorant Episode 3 Act 2, Raze recorded a pick rate of 10%, as per blitz.gg in all game modes and maps. She had the fourth-highest pick rate in the previous Act, and as of yet, she remains one of the top picked agents in Valorant in Episode 3 Act 3.

Reyna

Reyna, the Mexican duelist agent in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Facts

Since: v1.0

Role: Duelist

Origin: Mexico

Abilities

Basic Ability 1 (C): Leer

A destructible orb that blinds the enemies who look at it.

Basic Ability 2 (Q): Devour

It allows one to self-heal by observing the soul orb instantly, for a short duration. However, when the ultimate ability, Empress, is active, it will automatically cast and not consume the soul orb.

Signature Ability (E): Dismiss

It allows Reyna to become intangible for a short duration when the soul orb is absorbed. Moreover, she also becomes invisible when Empress is active.

Ultimate Ability (X): Empress

This ability instantly increases the fire, equip and reload speed. Moreover, the ability's duration is renewed when an enemy dies to Reyna immediately or within 3 seconds of taking the damage. She is also granted infinite charges of Soul Harvest abilities.

Skills

Reyna’s ability toolkit completely depends on kills, except for Leer in Valorant. Thus, it is essential for the player to have good aim and gunplay skills. This allows her to play a match single-handedly, as Reyna doesn’t need to depend on others for flashes or healing if played well.

Reyna can entry-frag and self-heal with ease. Moreover, she can easily clutch a 1v5 round with her abilities and solo carry her team. She is more effective on attack than defense but can also pull off rounds as a defender if played aggressively.

Pick rate

Reyna has remained one of Valorant's most picked agents since the beginning. As per blitz.gg, she had a pick rate of 13.3% in overall game modes and maps in Episode 3 Act 2. Whereas in Episode 3 Act 3, she is still the second-highest picked agent in Valorant, after the Valorant Korean duelist, Jett.

Raze vs Reyna: Comparison between the two Valorant agents

Raze and Reyna are designed for Valorant players with an aggressive playstyle, but their ability toolkit demands a separate skill set.

Raze can easily cause deal damage from a distance with her explosive abilities, while Reyna has to rely on her gunplay. However, the Mexican vampiric duelist can still use it to initiate a fight and help her in combat.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, in Valorant, Reyna can solo carry a team and doesn’t have to depend on her teammates to heal or flash, but Raze has to be dependent on others. She can blind enemies with her Leer and entry-frag, whereas Raze can also do the same with her boom bot and blast packs.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar