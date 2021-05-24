Valorant: What do 500 hours of Reyna look like?

Valorant offers players a wide choice of agents. Although it is a tactical FPS at heart, agent abilities serve a huge role in the gameplay.

Players who have mastered a specific agent almost always hold an advantage against those who have not. Fusing good aim with correct usage of agent ability is a surefire way to be an unstoppable player in Valorant.

This notion holds for Reyna as well. She is a duelist agent who has immense potential to snowball, thanks to her abilities. Aggressive players with good aim and gunplay can be pretty successful with Reyna, translating one kill into another, thus creating a snowball effect.

A master Reyna player has many tricks up their sleeve, with a meticulous aim almost always standing as the foundation of their excellent play. However, there lie many facets to the usage of her abilities.

ScreaM on Reyna is one of most famous player-agent combos in Valorant

Fans have to look no further than Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom in this case. The star Valorant player of Team Liquid was famed in the CS: GO esports scene for his one-taps and exquisite aim in general.

ScreaM has now made a name for himself as the best Reyna player in the world.

Things to learn from master Reyna players in Valorant

Usage of Leer

Reyna-aficionados are incredibly creative with their usage of Leers. From throwing them at an increased height so that the enemy player has to adjust their aim vertically and horizontally to using double Leers to secure certain peeks, master Reyna players do it all.

Baiting with Dismiss Orb

Dismiss Orb is usually used to reposition after a kill. However, expert players on Reyna often use it to bait enemies, as it can be canceled at any time during its use.

They will sometimes use Dismiss and come out at an open angle, only to go behind a cover and instantly peek for a kill while the opponents bafflingly realize that they have been fooled.

Usage of Empress

Master Reyna players in Valorant maximize her ultimate to its full potential. They use it to secure early kills in a round, which not only gathers crucial information about the location of enemies in the map but also often helps secure the entry to a spike site.

They also use Empress to retake sites or defend sites in a post-plant situation. A Spike takes 45 seconds to detonate, while Empress lasts 30 seconds. Master Reyna players know precisely when to use the ultimate to gain the most prominent advantage.