Valorant Episode 4 Act 2: Every Initiator ranked for Split

Valorant is known for having various unique maps and Split is one of the maps that requires gamers to play with an approach that is completely different.

Just like Bind is known for having teleporters on the map, Split is specially known for its two sites that are on different levels. Since the map follows a different layout, approaching this site also requires different compositions of agents.

Malikai ⚡️ @ayoMalikai What’s a better heaven smoke for A site split on Valorant?? What’s a better heaven smoke for A site split on Valorant?? https://t.co/ANz9Ewn7gY

An optimal team composition in Valorant should include all agent classes to get the best result. Among the agent classes in the game, Initiators play one of the most important roles in the game as they help the team prepare for gunfights and site-entry.

This listicle will rank all initiator agents who are best suited for this map.

All Valorant Initiator agents ranked for playing on Split

While all Initiator agents are excellent in Valorant, some are better than others in certain conditions. Hence, their pick rates vary from map to map as they all require different playstyles.

For Episode 4 Act 2, the following is the ranking of every Initiator agent on Split:

4) Breach

Concussing and stunning is Breach's speciality in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Swedish mercenary is the least viable agent on Split. However, he is not completely useless on the map. All his abilities require a great deal of team coordination, and if executed correctly, it can lead to some insane plays.

If a Breach player manages to get information on the positions of the enemy, they can use it to disorient them or flash them to gain a tactical advantage. His ultimate, the Rolling Thunder, can cover a large area to stun almost every agent on a site, which can help in easy entry and turn the tide of a round.

3) KAY/O

KAY/O can blind and suppress enemies (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant gameplay is majorly based on ability usage. However, this initiator is completely set on stopping enemy agents from using them. His ZERO/POINT ability serves two purposes, disabling agent abilities and gaining intel on agents within his dagger’s proximity. Additionally, he is also equipped with flash charges and lethal grenades that can also put enemies in trouble.

Moreover, KAY/O’s ultimate is the greatest trump card that he can play as he can suppress opponents for a longer time and get a second chance to get back in the fight by resetting his overloaded core, if he is downed.

2) Sova

Precise intel gathering is the best weapon Sova can use on any map (Image via Riot Games)

The Russian hunter is one of the best intel-gathering agents in the entire game who can be used to detect locations of the enemies. Since Valorant is a strategic game, intel plays a great role in helping the team gain an edge over others. Players with great knowledge of lineups can use his Recon Bolt to get useful information and help the team plan out their approach.

Sova can even use his Owl Drone to manually peek into sites while staying in safe cover and give his teammates useful information. In combination with his intel gathering, he can even use his ultimate to eliminate his opponents and stall spike plants or defuses.

1) Skye

Skye is useful for her healing and intel gathering abilities (Image via Riot Games)

Skye is no doubt a great Initiator agent for any situation as she is highly equipped with intel-based abilities. Aside from that, she can also heal her teammates with her Regrowth ability, which makes her extremely useful in an intense gunfight.

Her Trailblazer ability is great for manual intel gathering, and it can also stun opponents if a player manages to get close to enemies with it. Her flashes can also be manually guided and give a callout if someone gets flashed.

Finally, her Seekers are also great for gaining information on enemy positions by summoning creatures that seek out enemies. If one of these seekers manages to connect with an opponent, the nearsight effect can be lethal and disadvantageous to the opponents.

Note: This article is based on the views of the author.

