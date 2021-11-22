Valorant Episode 4: Initiator agent 'in development', but may not be next release

Valorant's latest patch, 3.10, was released nearly a week ago. Along with several meaningful changes to competitive queuing and fixing different bugs, the patch also included the long-awaited arrival of Valorant's French Sentinel, Chamber.

Valorant's last addition was the Initiator, KAY/O, when they revealed the trailer of Chamber. The community was justifiably excited by this upcoming, well-mannered agent. But Chamber was not released with the start of Act 3 of Episode 3, instead getting delayed by two weeks.

Possible Initiator set to join ranks with Valorant's Episode 4

Reddit art regarding a new agent (Image via DewyOtter/Reddit)

Rumors are that the next Valorant agent in development, possibly releasing with the beginning of Episode 4 Act 1, is an Initiator. Given that KAY/O is also an Initiator, a different agent will likely be introduced before another one from this class.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks There is currently an Initiator in development, although I am not sure if it will be the next agent. There might be another agent before the next initiator. | #VALORANT There is currently an Initiator in development, although I am not sure if it will be the next agent. There might be another agent before the next initiator. | #VALORANT

Agents in Valorants are the playable characters who, in the game's lore, are part of the clandestine operation, Valorant Protocol. After the events of First Light, the Valorant Protocol was formed, with people who were Radiant or using Radianite weapons, to keep Earth safe.

Chamber was the 18th agent on the list, and seventeen in all because of the elusive Agent 08. He has been drafted into the Sentinel category, one of the four categories present in Valorant.

The new agent has been hugely popular with players as they find out the best way to play/counter him. His unique abilities have given rise to creative, aggressive gameplay.

Rendezvous, Chamber's signature ability, has massive outplaying potential, and his finisher, Tour de Force, gives users an option to one-shot enemies from a distance.

Early in his Valorant life, Chamber has been recognized as a force to be reckoned with.

New agents always excite gamers with their abilities and how they would be set in the present lore. Initiator is also an enjoyable and flexible category for the impact on the rounds and how they set up their teams.

It is only a matter of time before there is concrete news about Valorant's next agent.

Edited by Ravi Iyer