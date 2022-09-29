Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Night Market is live now: Skins, end date, and more

Valorant ensures that the community gets a chance to obtain new weapon skins from some of the best weapon collections. Riot introduces spectacular weapon collections that attract all Valorant fans.

The Night Market is a feature introduced to Valorant for the masses to get weapon skins at a discounted price. The Night Market allots six random skins to each player. Once the skins are allotted, they cannot be reshuffled.

This article will dive into the timeline of the upcoming Night market and dive deep into all eligible weapon skin bundles that can appear in the player's account.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Night Market

Schedule for the Night Market

The Night Market is set to start on September 28 at 5 pm PDT for all servers. The official announcement shows that it will continue till October 11 (no end time mentioned). The feature will be available for almost two weeks while fans have enough time to purchase skins from the Night Market.

New bundles added to the pool

The following weapon bundles will be included in this Night Market pool - Titanmail, Xenohunter, and Neptune. Depending on the randomized skin list, the weapon skins from these bundles can appear in player accounts.

The Reaver 2.0 and Sarmad Skin Collections will be added to the pool for the Night Market of Episode 5, Act 3. The Kohaku and Matsuba Skin Collection will only be added for Episode 6 Act 1 Night Market.

Weapon bundle tiers are included in the pool

The weapon bundles that belong to higher tiers are not available in the Night Market pool. Only the Select, Deluxe, and Premium Edition skins will be available in the randomized pool.

All available Weapon Bundles

The following is the list of all the eligible weapon bundles that are in the NightNight Market pool. The tiers and names of all the eligible skin collections are as follows:

Select Edition

Convex

Endeavour

Galleria

Infantry

Luxe

Prism II

Rush

Sensation

Smite

Deluxe Edition

Aristocrat

Avalanche

Horizon

Minima

Nunca Olvidados

Prism

Sakura

Silvanus

Snowfall

Team Ace

Tigris

Titanmail

Wasteland

Winter-wunderland

Premium Edition

Celestial

Doodle Buds

Ego

Forsaken

Gaia's Vengeance

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster

Ion

Magepunk

Nebula

Neptune

Oni

Origin

Prime

Prime//2.0

Radiant Crisis 001

Reaver (EP 1 only)

Recon

Sovereign

Spline

Tethered Realms

Undercity

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 & 2

Xenohunter

The Night Market is a great opportunity provided by Riot Games to the community to purchase their favorite skins at a discounted price tag. Although the feature is a great addition to the in-game store, the value of the six random skins is purely dependent on luck and a player might not always receive their preferred skins.

