Valorant Night Market Episode 5 Act 2: Start date for Mumbai (India) server

Valorant makes sure to give the community a chance to acquire weapon skins from some of the best weapon collections. Riot introduces spectacular weapon collections that allure all Valorant fans.

The Night Market is a feature that was introduced to Valorant in order to create an opening for players to purchase some skins at a discounted price. The Night Market allots six random skins to each player's account. Once the skins are allotted, they cannot be reshuffled.

Episode 5 Act 2 Night Market arrives on September 28 at 5 pm PDT. The same will be going live for the Mumbai (India) server on September 29 at 5:30 am IST. This Night Market will feature all weapon bundles except Exclusive and Ultra skins, along with the Battle Pass and Agent Contract skins.

This article will follow through on the timeline of the upcoming Night market and dive deep into all eligible weapon skin bundles that can appear in the player's account.

Valorant Night Market Episode 5 Act 2

Schedule for the Night Market

The Night Market is set to start on September 29 at 5:30 am IST on Mumbai (India) Server. The official announcement shows that it will continue till October 11 (no end time mentioned). The feature will be available for almost two weeks, providing fans with enough time to purchase skins from the Night Market, should they find a good deal.

New bundles added to the pool

The weapon bundles Titanmail, Xenohunter, and Neptune will be added to this Night Market. This means that the weapon skins from these bundles are now in the randomized list and can appear in player accounts.

The Reaver 2.0 Skin Collection and the Sarmad Skin Collection will not be added to this pool and is expected to be added for the next Night Market in Episode 5 Act 3.

The Kohaku and Matsuba Skin Collection will be added to the pool for the Night Market in Episode 6 Act 1.

Weapon bundle tiers included in the pool

There are weapon bundles that are placed above the rest. Such bundles are not included in the Night Market. Only the Select, Deluxe, and Premium Edition skins will be available in the randomized pool.

All available Weapon Bundles

Let's take a look at all the eligible weapon bundles that are in this Night Market’s pool. The tiers and names of all the eligible skin collections are as follows:

Select Edition

Convex

Endeavour

Galleria

Infantry

Luxe

Prism II

Rush

Sensation

Smite

Deluxe Edition

Aristocrat

Avalanche

Horizon

Minima

Nunca Olvidados

Prism

Sakura

Silvanus

Snowfall

Team Ace

Tigris

Titanmail

Wasteland

Winter-wunderland

Premium Edition

Celestial

Doodle Buds

Ego

Forsaken

Gaia's Vengeance

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster

Ion

Magepunk

Nebula

Neptune

Oni

Origin

Prime

Prime//2.0

Radiant Crisis 001

Reaver (EP 1 only)

Recon

Sovereign

Spline

Tethered Realms

Undercity

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 & 2

Xenohunter

The Night Market is a great feature that Riot incorporated in Valorant. The random element of the skin allotment maintains the balance and becomes a play of luck. The Night Market guarantees at least two Premium Edition skins.

