Valorant Episode 9 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

The Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass will make its way into the game’s live servers in North and South America on August 28, 2024, and other regions on August 29, 2024. With its release, Riot Games will once again introduce a fresh set of weapons and cosmetics in the shooter. Players worldwide can access the premium edition of the Battlepass by purchasing it for 1000 VP (Valorant Points) (translates to approximately 800 INR).
Keeping that in mind, this article provides a detailed list of all free and premium-tier rewards of the Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass.
List of all premium and free rewards in Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass
Following previous trends, players must grind through 55 tiers, including the epilogue section, to complete the whole Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass. They must earn 980,000 XP to complete the main chapter.
Players must earn 1,82,500 XP (36,500 x 5 tiers) to get their hands on the rest of the epilogue chapter freebies.
Here’s a quick list of all premium and freebies available in the Episode 9 Act 2 BP:
Free Track highlights
- Overlay Sheriff
- Silly Cat Spray
- Epilogue: Prize Size KAY/O Buddy
- Maybe Next Time Spray
- 60 Radianite Points
Paid Track highlights
- Overlay Dagger
- Overlay Phantom
- Frequency Operator
- Yoonseul Guardian
- Vyse ID Card
- Yoonseul Card
- Resting Wingman Spray
- Focusing Spray
- Sneaky Kitty Buddy
Here’s a breakdown of every tier of the premium version of the Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass, alongside the freebies:
Tier 1-5 rewards
Premium
- Yoonseul Classic
- Frequency Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- Frequency Card
- Frequency Ghost
Free
- Sheriff’s Station Card
- Brat Title
Tier 6-10 rewards
Premium
- Yoonseul Frog Spray
- Bulletproof Armor Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Overlay Card
- Yoonseul Ares
Free
- Episode 9//2 Coin Buddy
Tier 11-15 rewards
Premium
- Vyse ID Card
- Noted Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Prize Size KAY/O Buddy
- Overlay Stinger
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Basic Title
Tier 16-20 rewards
Premium
- Frequency Bucky
- Yoonseul Card
- Yoonseul Tiger Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Yoonseul Spectre
Free
- Great Big Hug Spray
Tier 21-25 rewards
Premium
- So Fluffy Spray
- 10 Radianite Spray
- Overlay Buddy
- Overlay Spray
- Frequency Operator
Free
- Rotating Card
- 10 Radianite Points
Tier 26-30 rewards
Premium
- Focusing Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Around the Corner Spray
- Cosmic Break Card
- Overlay Outlaw
Free
- Lava Lump Buddy
Tier 31-35 rewards
Premium
- Tabletop Tactics Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Yoonseul Buddy
- Yoonseul Bear Spray
- Yoonseul Guardian
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Yapper Title
Tier 36-40 rewards
Premium
- Frequency Spray
- Sneaky Kitty Buddy
- Troubleshoot Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Frequency Bulldog
Free
- Silly Cat Spray
Tier 41-45 rewards
Premium
- 10 Radianite Points
- Steel and String Card
- Scheming Cypher Spray
- 8 Bit Astra Spray
- Overlay Phantom
Free
- Utility Belt Buddy
Tier 46-50 rewards
Premium
- Resting Wingman Spray
- Boxing Tactibear Buddy
- Wax on Wax Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Overlay Dagger
Free
- Overlay Sheriff
- Tactical DJ Card
Epilogue rewards
- Epilogue: Prize Size KAY/O Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- Epilogue: Tabletop Tactics Card
That sums up all the content inside the Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass. Players can go for the aforementioned fresh set of skins. However, if they want to shell out money to get more alluring skins to decorate their inventory, they might want to opt for the upcoming Valorant Nocturnal bundle.
