Valorant Episode 9 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Aug 29, 2024 03:37 GMT
A detailed overview of Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass (Image via X/@PlayValorant)
The Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass will make its way into the game’s live servers in North and South America on August 28, 2024, and other regions on August 29, 2024. With its release, Riot Games will once again introduce a fresh set of weapons and cosmetics in the shooter. Players worldwide can access the premium edition of the Battlepass by purchasing it for 1000 VP (Valorant Points) (translates to approximately 800 INR).

Keeping that in mind, this article provides a detailed list of all free and premium-tier rewards of the Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass.

List of all premium and free rewards in Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass

Following previous trends, players must grind through 55 tiers, including the epilogue section, to complete the whole Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass. They must earn 980,000 XP to complete the main chapter.

Players must earn 1,82,500 XP (36,500 x 5 tiers) to get their hands on the rest of the epilogue chapter freebies.

Here’s a quick list of all premium and freebies available in the Episode 9 Act 2 BP:

Free Track highlights

  • Overlay Sheriff
  • Silly Cat Spray
  • Epilogue: Prize Size KAY/O Buddy
  • Maybe Next Time Spray
  • 60 Radianite Points

Paid Track highlights

  • Overlay Dagger
  • Overlay Phantom
  • Frequency Operator
  • Yoonseul Guardian
  • Vyse ID Card
  • Yoonseul Card
  • Resting Wingman Spray
  • Focusing Spray
  • Sneaky Kitty Buddy

Here’s a breakdown of every tier of the premium version of the Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass, alongside the freebies:

Tier 1-5 rewards

Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 BP Tier 1-5 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • Yoonseul Classic
  • Frequency Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Frequency Card
  • Frequency Ghost

Free

  • Sheriff’s Station Card
  • Brat Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 BP Tier 6-10 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • Yoonseul Frog Spray
  • Bulletproof Armor Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Overlay Card
  • Yoonseul Ares

Free

  • Episode 9//2 Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 BP Tier 11-15 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • Vyse ID Card
  • Noted Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Prize Size KAY/O Buddy
  • Overlay Stinger

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Basic Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 BP Tier 16-20 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • Frequency Bucky
  • Yoonseul Card
  • Yoonseul Tiger Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Yoonseul Spectre

Free

  • Great Big Hug Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 BP Tier 21-25 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • So Fluffy Spray
  • 10 Radianite Spray
  • Overlay Buddy
  • Overlay Spray
  • Frequency Operator

Free

  • Rotating Card
  • 10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Valorant Ep9 Ac2 BP Tier 26-30 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • Focusing Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Around the Corner Spray
  • Cosmic Break Card
  • Overlay Outlaw

Free

  • Lava Lump Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Valorant Ep9 Ac2 BP Tier 31-35 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • Tabletop Tactics Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Yoonseul Buddy
  • Yoonseul Bear Spray
  • Yoonseul Guardian

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Yapper Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Valorant Ep9 Ac2 Tier BP 36-40 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • Frequency Spray
  • Sneaky Kitty Buddy
  • Troubleshoot Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Frequency Bulldog

Free

  • Silly Cat Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Valorant Ep9 Ac2 BP Tier 41-45 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Steel and String Card
  • Scheming Cypher Spray
  • 8 Bit Astra Spray
  • Overlay Phantom

Free

  • Utility Belt Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Valorant Ep9 Ac2 BP Tier 46-50 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • Resting Wingman Spray
  • Boxing Tactibear Buddy
  • Wax on Wax Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Overlay Dagger

Free

  • Overlay Sheriff
  • Tactical DJ Card

Epilogue rewards

Valorant Ep9 Ac2 BP Epilogue (Image via Riot)
  • Epilogue: Prize Size KAY/O Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Epilogue: Tabletop Tactics Card

That sums up all the content inside the Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass. Players can go for the aforementioned fresh set of skins. However, if they want to shell out money to get more alluring skins to decorate their inventory, they might want to opt for the upcoming Valorant Nocturnal bundle.

For more content related to Episode 9 Act 2, check out Sportskeeda’s Valorant page.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
