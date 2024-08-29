Valorant Episode 9 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

The Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass will make its way into the game’s live servers in North and South America on August 28, 2024, and other regions on August 29, 2024. With its release, Riot Games will once again introduce a fresh set of weapons and cosmetics in the shooter. Players worldwide can access the premium edition of the Battlepass by purchasing it for 1000 VP (Valorant Points) (translates to approximately 800 INR).

Keeping that in mind, this article provides a detailed list of all free and premium-tier rewards of the Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass.

List of all premium and free rewards in Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass

Following previous trends, players must grind through 55 tiers, including the epilogue section, to complete the whole Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass. They must earn 980,000 XP to complete the main chapter.

Players must earn 1,82,500 XP (36,500 x 5 tiers) to get their hands on the rest of the epilogue chapter freebies.

Here’s a quick list of all premium and freebies available in the Episode 9 Act 2 BP:

Free Track highlights

Overlay Sheriff

Silly Cat Spray

Epilogue: Prize Size KAY/O Buddy

Maybe Next Time Spray

60 Radianite Points

Paid Track highlights

Overlay Dagger

Overlay Phantom

Frequency Operator

Yoonseul Guardian

Vyse ID Card

Yoonseul Card

Resting Wingman Spray

Focusing Spray

Sneaky Kitty Buddy

Here’s a breakdown of every tier of the premium version of the Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass, alongside the freebies:

Tier 1-5 rewards

Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 BP Tier 1-5 (Image via Riot)

Premium

Yoonseul Classic

Frequency Buddy

10 Radianite Points

Frequency Card

Frequency Ghost

Free

Sheriff’s Station Card

Brat Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 BP Tier 6-10 (Image via Riot)

Premium

Yoonseul Frog Spray

Bulletproof Armor Spray

10 Radianite Points

Overlay Card

Yoonseul Ares

Free

Episode 9//2 Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 BP Tier 11-15 (Image via Riot)

Premium

Vyse ID Card

Noted Spray

10 Radianite Points

Prize Size KAY/O Buddy

Overlay Stinger

Free

10 Radianite Points

Basic Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 BP Tier 16-20 (Image via Riot)

Premium

Frequency Bucky

Yoonseul Card

Yoonseul Tiger Spray

10 Radianite Points

Yoonseul Spectre

Free

Great Big Hug Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 BP Tier 21-25 (Image via Riot)

Premium

So Fluffy Spray

10 Radianite Spray

Overlay Buddy

Overlay Spray

Frequency Operator

Free

Rotating Card

10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Valorant Ep9 Ac2 BP Tier 26-30 (Image via Riot)

Premium

Focusing Spray

10 Radianite Points

Around the Corner Spray

Cosmic Break Card

Overlay Outlaw

Free

Lava Lump Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Valorant Ep9 Ac2 BP Tier 31-35 (Image via Riot)

Premium

Tabletop Tactics Card

10 Radianite Points

Yoonseul Buddy

Yoonseul Bear Spray

Yoonseul Guardian

Free

10 Radianite Points

Yapper Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Valorant Ep9 Ac2 Tier BP 36-40 (Image via Riot)

Premium

Frequency Spray

Sneaky Kitty Buddy

Troubleshoot Card

10 Radianite Points

Frequency Bulldog

Free

Silly Cat Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Valorant Ep9 Ac2 BP Tier 41-45 (Image via Riot)

Premium

10 Radianite Points

Steel and String Card

Scheming Cypher Spray

8 Bit Astra Spray

Overlay Phantom

Free

Utility Belt Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Valorant Ep9 Ac2 BP Tier 46-50 (Image via Riot)

Premium

Resting Wingman Spray

Boxing Tactibear Buddy

Wax on Wax Card

10 Radianite Points

Overlay Dagger

Free

Overlay Sheriff

Tactical DJ Card

Epilogue rewards

Valorant Ep9 Ac2 BP Epilogue (Image via Riot)

Epilogue: Prize Size KAY/O Buddy

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

Epilogue: Tabletop Tactics Card

That sums up all the content inside the Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass. Players can go for the aforementioned fresh set of skins. However, if they want to shell out money to get more alluring skins to decorate their inventory, they might want to opt for the upcoming Valorant Nocturnal bundle.

For more content related to Episode 9 Act 2, check out Sportskeeda’s Valorant page.

