The Valorant Nocturnum skin collection will release on August 29, 2024, for North and South American servers, and on August 30, 2024, for other servers. This is two days after Patch 9.04 goes live in the respective regions. Nocturnum skin collection is the brand new premium addition to Valorant, featuring a ritual-themed dark fantasy design.

This article covers the Valorant Nocturnum skin collection release date and time.

When does the Valorant Nocturnum skin collection release for all regions?

The Nocturnum skin collection comes out at the following regional timings after Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 goes live:

US (West): 6 AM PDT (August 29, 2024)

US (East): 9 AM PDT (August 29, 2024)

Brazil: 10 AM UTC-3 (August 29, 2024)

UK: 4 AM BST (August 30, 2024)

Europe (Paris, Berlin, and so on): 5:00 AM CEST (August 30, 2024)

India: 2:30 AM IST (August 30, 2024)

China (Beijing): 5 AM CST (August 30, 2024) [tentative]

Korea and Japan: 6 AM KST/JST (August 30, 2024)

Trending

Also read: When does Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 competitive queue end?

Expand Tweet

The Nocturnum skins will be available in the in-game shop one day after the new Agent Vyse releases, the Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass goes live, and the scheduled Act rank refreshes.

What to expect from the Valorant Nocturnum skin collection?

The Nocturnum bundle in Valorant contains the following weapons:

Phantom

Classic

Bulldog

Marshal

Melee (Scythe and Dagger)

The collection is priced at 8,700 VP, putting it in the Exclusive tier of skins. The bundle will also include a gun buddy, a player card, and a spray. The weapons contain custom visual and sound effects for all actions—equip, reload, and inspect. There is also a custom kill banner and finisher both of which vary depending on the color of the variant you have equipped.

Expand Tweet

The Nocturnum melee is unique as it features a scythe with custom swipes and inspect animations. One of the most interesting aspects of this melee is that the Scythe turns into a dagger when you inspect it once and reverts into a scythe upon a second inspection.

The gun skins have four levels (one base and three upgradeable using Radianite Points), while the melee has two (one base and one upgrade). Each of the weapons has four color variants—default, black, blue, and yellow.

Also read: EDG Kangkang breaks record at Valorant Champions 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback