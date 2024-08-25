When does Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 competitive queue end?

The end of Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 competitive queue will take place at different times over August 28 and 29, 2024, depending on the region you play the game from. Long-time players are in for a surprise, as the content deployment system was changed starting with Episode 9 Act 1, which means, unlike before, the previous Act's competitive queue goes on for one full day after a new patch goes live.

If that last paragraph sounds confusing, it is because the new content-deployment system is confusing—especially after over four years of following the same pattern. This article provides the exact time when the Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 competitive queue ends for major regions of the world and tells you how you can find it in-game.

Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 competitive queue end date and time

The most important thing to note is that the Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 competitive queue will remain active for approximately one day after the Act ends. The Act 2 rank refresh will only set in on August 28 in the Americas and August 29, 2024, in the rest of the world. This is according to the new content-deployment strategy that Riot Games has adopted for every new Act in Valorant.

Here is a breakdown of the last time you will be able to queue for Episode 9 Act 1 ranked games in different regions of the world:

US (West): 4:30 am PDT (August 28, 2024)

4:30 am PDT (August 28, 2024) US (East) : 7:30 am PDT (August 28, 2024)

: 7:30 am PDT (August 28, 2024) Brazil : 8:30 am UTC-3 (August 28, 2024)

: 8:30 am UTC-3 (August 28, 2024) UK : 2:30 am BST (August 29, 2024)

: 2:30 am BST (August 29, 2024) Europe (Paris, Berlin, and so on) : 3:30 am CEST (August 29, 2024)

: 3:30 am CEST (August 29, 2024) India : 1 am IST (August 29, 2024)

: 1 am IST (August 29, 2024) China (Beijing): 3:30 am CST (August 29, 2024) [tentative]

3:30 am CST (August 29, 2024) [tentative] Korea and Japan: 4:30 am KST/JST (August 29, 2024)

Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 competitive queue ends 1.5 hours before the game goes offline for maintenance at the end of Day 1 of Episode 9 Act 2. Once the servers come back online, you can download the update that will give you a rank refresh as well as other content updates.

How to check when Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 competitive queue will end

Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 competitive queue end date and time for the Mumbai server (Image via Riot Games)

If the region you play from has not been covered in this article, you can find out the end timing for Episode 9 Act 1 competitive queue by heading into the Act Rank tab under the Career menu.

The time remaining before the rank refresh happens will be mentioned under the box which lets you select the Act you want to see your Act Rank for. Hovering on it shows you the specific date and time for when the competitive queue ends.

