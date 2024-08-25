EDG Kangkang breaks record at Valorant Champions 2024

EDward Gaming's Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang, popularly known as Kangkang, broke the world record for the most number of kills by a single player in a best-of-five Valorant series, at the Champions 2024 Grand Final. By the end of the match against Team Heretics, which went on for all five maps, Kangkang had 111 kills.

EDward Gaming won the series against Team Heretics by a 3-2 score to be declared the winners of Valorant Champions 2024. Kangkang spearheaded this victory, finishing at the top of the leaderboard in three out of the five maps in the series.

How many kills did Kangkang get in the Valorant Champions 2024 Grand Final?

EDward Gaming's star Duelist Kangkang got 111 kills in the Valorant Champions 2024 Grand Final against Team Heretics. This is over one-fourth of his total tally throughout the tournament.

ZmjjKK's 111-kill spree puts him at the top of the list of players who got the most kills across all stages of Valorant esports. On LAN, the record before this was Kim "texture" Na-ra's 105 kills at the Grand Final of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 against Paper Rex.

In the Champions 2024 Grand Final, Kangkang started the series strong with 22 kills on Neon in Haven. Although EDG lost the map, he had the highest number of kills as well as ACS (Average Combat Score) on the server.

ZmjjKK steered his team to a dominant 13-4 victory on Map 2, Sunset, with 22 kills. CHICHOO had the next-highest kills—14. Wo0t and MiniBoo had 10 kills each and were the top scorers on the Team Heretics side.

On Lotus, Kangkang was outshone by CHICHOO, who had three more kills than the star Duelist's impressive 24-kill tally. Once again, both players were head and shoulders ahead of TH players.

ZmjjKK took over the mantle once again on Bind, ending the map with 24 kills. This time, however, MiniBoo and Boo were trailing close behind with 23 and 20 kills, respectively.

The final map of the Valorant Champions 2024 Grand Final was Abyss. ZmjjKK, once again had the second-highest kill count of 19 here—trailing behind CHICHOO, who had 21 to his name.

