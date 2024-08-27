The Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass will be released on August 28, 2024, in the Americas, and on August 29, 2024, in other parts of the world. This is one day after Episode 9 Act 2 goes live in the respective regions. Earlier, the two happened at the same time. However, starting from Episode 9 Act 1, Riot Games changed the content release schedule, going for a more phased approach.

This article covers the release date and time for the Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass to eliminate any confusion among players who download Patch 9.04, only to find the previous Act's Battlepass still active.

When does Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass release for all regions?

Here are the respective regional timings when the Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass will be available to players:

US (West): 6 am PDT (August 28, 2024)

US (East): 9 am PDT (August 28, 2024)

Brazil: 10 am UTC-3 (August 28, 2024)

UK: 4 am BST (August 29, 2024)

Europe (Paris, Berlin, and so on): 5:00 am CEST (August 29, 2024)

India: 2:30 am IST (August 29, 2024)

China (Beijing): 5 am CST (August 29, 2024) [tentative]

Korea and Japan: 6 am KST/JST (August 29, 2024)

The release of the Battlepass will be accompanied by the release of the new Valorant Agent Vyse as well as the Act rank refresh. Once you download the update after the aforementioned times, you can start grinding the Battlepass tiers.

What does the Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass contain?

The Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass in Valorant will contain the following items in the free track:

Overlay Sheriff

Tactical DJ Card

Epilogue: Tabletop Tactics Card

Lava Lamp Gun Buddy

Silly Cat Spray

The following premium track items are included in the Battlepass as well:

Overlay Dagger

Overlay Phantom

Frequency Bulldog

Yoonseul Guardian

Resting Wingman Spray (Animated)

Scheming Cypher Spray

Yoonseul Card

Steel and String Card

Boxing TactiBear Gun Buddy

Note that these are only some of the rewards you can find in the Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass. The three skin bundles included in this edition are Overlay, Frequency, and Yoonseul. In addition to the cosmetic items, you also receive Radianite Points, which can be used to upgrade skins.

The price of the Battlepass remains 1,000 Valorant Points, which is approximately $10 (or equivalent regional currency) in real-world currency.

