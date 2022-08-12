Valorant error code 57: What is it and how to possibly fix it

Online multiplayer games are more often than not plagued with connection issues, and Valorant is no different. Riot's FPS is no stranger to occasional server issues that prevent players from logging in or kicking them out of sessions. One of the most common ones in this regard is the dreaded error code 57 in-game that players hate coming across.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Chamber is back from the balance tailor with a fresh fit, Neon and Jett ults now follow similar regional damage rules to our weapons, and an Agent menu refresh. Read it in Patch Notes 5.03: riot.com/3Qc0WPH Chamber is back from the balance tailor with a fresh fit, Neon and Jett ults now follow similar regional damage rules to our weapons, and an Agent menu refresh. Read it in Patch Notes 5.03: riot.com/3Qc0WPH https://t.co/qx2ZGGo32G

Such connection and server issues especially crop up with new patches. Valorant recently received a significant update with patch 5.03 that saw numerous buffs and nerfs to a number of Agents, a game engine update, and more. Players have been encountering such troubles ever since.

What is Valorant error code 57, and how can players try to fix it

Error code 57 is one of the most annoying issues to contend with that suddenly springs up usually as players try to launch the game. The official Valorant page regarding such problems deciphers the code as 'PlayerAffinityInitFailure'. This can happen due to various reasons.

The primary problem could be with Riot's anti-cheat system, Vanguard. If it does not initialize properly, players are likely to come across the error code 57. First and foremost, players should check their own internet connection and whether Valorant servers are down at the moment.

One of the reasons for a failure to initialize could be because of some other applications or programs utilizing more RAM and thus Riot's anti-cheat software not having enough.

Players are advised to close down idle programs or any application that could be creating the problem. This can be ensured by opening up the Task Manager and checking for unnecessary programs. Once done, players can try launching Valorant again.

The easiest option for players is to restart their Riot client. Although this option does sound simple, it more often than not gets most of these errors fixed. Players can also choose to reboot their entire system.

If the issue persists, players can uninstall Vanguard from their system before reinstalling the software and launching the game. Vanguard's files may get corrupted for whatever reason, and this method will be able to fix the issue.

In extreme cases, another option players have in dealing with the error code 57 is flushing their DNS. This can be done by following these steps:

Press Start, type 'cmd' in the search bar and press enter.

Type in 'ipconfig /flushdns' in the newly opened black window and press enter.

Type "ipconfig /registerdns" and press Enter.

Type "ipconfig /release" and press Enter.

Type "ipconfig /renew" and press Enter.

Type "netsh winsock reset" and press Enter.

Restart the computer

If none of these methods solve the error code, players are advised to raise a ticket on Riot's support site.

Chamber nerfs, Agent tweaks, and Reaver 2.0

The last few days have brought a number of significant changes to Valorant's current meta. All of Chamber's abilities were nerfed to various extents. Riot also introduced regional damage rules to the ultimate abilities of Jett and Neon.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Make way for something wicked. Reaver’s back with a sinister new bundle–Phantom, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a Reaver Karambit Melee. Make way for something wicked. Reaver’s back with a sinister new bundle–Phantom, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a Reaver Karambit Melee. https://t.co/F8k54iZhh7

The biggest addition to the game has been the arrival of the hotly-anticipated sequel to the Reaver cosmetic bundle. Reaver 2.0 is finally live in the in-game story, and players have been clamoring on social media regarding the Karambit melee weapon of the bundle and the colorful variants available.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi