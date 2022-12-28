Valorant error code 81: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Valorant is a popular online multiplayer first-person shooter game developed and published by Riot Games. It was released in June 2020 and has quickly gained a large player base due to its competitive gameplay and unique character abilities.

In Riot's tactical shooter, players are divided into teams and compete against each other in various objective-based game modes. Each consists of five players, and each player can choose from a roster of characters known as "Agents," each with their own unique abilities and playstyles.

The game has a tactical focus, with players working together to coordinate their strategies and abilities in order to defeat the enemy team and complete the objective. Despite its popularity, it is not immune to technical issues and errors.

One such error that some players have encountered is the error code -81, which appears when attempting to start the game through the Riot client.

Possible fixes to the -81 Valorant error code

The error message reads, "Connection error. VALORANT has encountered a connection error. Please relaunch the client to reconnect." While this can be frustrating for players, there are a few potential solutions that may help.

The first step players can try is simply restarting the Riot client and attempting to play the game again. If this does not resolve the issue, players can try restarting their PC and attempting to run the game again.

If the error persists, players may want to consider trying a fresh installation of both Valorant and the Riot Vanguard security software. They can also update their drivers and check to ensure their antivirus is not blocking the game.

Another potential solution is to enable Vanguard in the "System Configuration" by going to the "services" tab and checking the box next to VGC. Players should also make sure the Startup type for it in the Services menu is set to either Manual or Automatic.

This will ensure that Vanguard is running properly and is not causing any issues with the game's connection.

If none of these solutions work, players can contact Valorant support. They will need to submit a ticket for further assistance. This can be done through the website, which is available for various issues, including reporting hackers, bugs, and resolving technical issues.

It's important to note that error code -81 may be caused by many factors, so it may be necessary to try multiple solutions to resolve the issue.

In addition to these potential solutions, players may want to ensure they have a stable and fast internet connection, as a slow or unreliable one can cause issues with online games like Valorant.

Players may also want to check for any updates or patches released by Riot Games, as these can often fix bugs and other issues that may be causing problems with the game.

Overall, it is a well-regarded game with a dedicated player base. While technical issues can be frustrating, there are steps players can take to try and resolve them and get back to enjoying the game.

